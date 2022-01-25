Technology News
loading

Lenovo Halo Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022

Lenovo Halo is said to sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2022 11:02 IST
Lenovo Halo Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Lenovo Halo is said to sport a regular smartphone design unlike other Legion gaming phones

Highlights
  • Lenovo Halo is said to sport a 6.67-inch POLED display
  • The smartphone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging
  • Lenovo Halo is said to measure less than 8mm in thickness

Lenovo Halo specifications have surfaced online, suggesting that the company is working on a smartphone that is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to sport a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Unlike other gaming phones from the company, the smartphone will feature a standard design and is tipped to be launched in Q3 2022.

According to specifications shared by noted tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), Lenovo is working on a smartphone dubbed Lenovo Halo, which carries the company's Legion branding. In the image of the handset posted on Twitter, the new Lenovo Halo appears to look like a regular smartphone, without RGB lighting or customised gaming hardware features on the body. Lenovo Halo appears to sport a triple rear camera setup, with the company's Legion branding emblazoned on the back.

Lenovo Halo is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset could be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants, along with 128GB and 256GB storage variants, according to the tipster. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ POLED display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

The smartphone may feature a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, paired with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is said to measure less than 8mm in thickness. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery which supports fast charging at 68W. The upcoming Lenovo Halo smartphone is not a Lenovo Legion Duel 2 successor, and could be launched in Q3 2022, according to the tipster.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Halo, Lenovo Halo Specifications, Lenovo, Lenovo Legion, Gaming Smartphones, Gaming Phones, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Expects Another Hike in Mobile Services Rates This Year, CEO Ravinder Takkar Says
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event to Take Place on February 9, New Leak Hints

Related Stories

Lenovo Halo Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  5. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch Launch, Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  7. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Debut on February 9, Price Surfaces
  9. WhatsApp Seen With New Section to Keep Multiple Groups Under One Roof
  10. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Bounces Back to $36,000 as Ether Plunges Following Weekend Crypto Market Crash
  2. iPhone 15 Pro LTPO OLED Displays Reportedly May Not Be Supplied by Samsung, BOE to Manufacture Them Instead
  3. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting Second ColorOS 12 Incremental Update With Camera Optimisation
  5. China Targets Celebrities, Fan Groups in New Month-Long Online Abuse Clean Up Campaign
  6. OpenSea Marketplace Bug Sees at Least $1 Million of NFTs Sold Below Market Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event to Take Place on February 9, New Leak Hints
  8. Lenovo Halo Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Expects Another Hike in Mobile Services Rates This Year, CEO Ravinder Takkar Says
  10. Apple Fined EUR 5 Million by Dutch Watchdog Over App Store Payment Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.