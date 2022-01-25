Lenovo Halo specifications have surfaced online, suggesting that the company is working on a smartphone that is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to sport a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Unlike other gaming phones from the company, the smartphone will feature a standard design and is tipped to be launched in Q3 2022.

According to specifications shared by noted tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), Lenovo is working on a smartphone dubbed Lenovo Halo, which carries the company's Legion branding. In the image of the handset posted on Twitter, the new Lenovo Halo appears to look like a regular smartphone, without RGB lighting or customised gaming hardware features on the body. Lenovo Halo appears to sport a triple rear camera setup, with the company's Legion branding emblazoned on the back.

Lenovo Halo is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset could be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants, along with 128GB and 256GB storage variants, according to the tipster. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ POLED display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

The smartphone may feature a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, paired with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is said to measure less than 8mm in thickness. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery which supports fast charging at 68W. The upcoming Lenovo Halo smartphone is not a Lenovo Legion Duel 2 successor, and could be launched in Q3 2022, according to the tipster.