Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo on Tuesday launched two new budget-smartphones - Lenovo A5, Lenovo K5 Note (2018) - in China. At an event held in Beijing, Lenovo unveiled the two handsets, alongside the premium Lenovo Z5smartphone. The key highlight of the Lenovo A5 and K5 Note (2018) is the fullscreen design with 18:9 aspect ratio, but they do not sport the 'notch'. Additionally, while the Lenovo A5 is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 SoC, the K5 Note (2018) comes with the Snapdragon 450 SoC.

Lenovo K5 Note (2018), Lenovo A5 price

Lenovo K5 Note (2018) price in China has been set at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone will ship in Black, Gold, and Blue colour models. The Lenovo A5, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,300). It will be available in Black, Gold, and Rose Gold variants.

Lenovo K5 Note (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo K5 Note (2018) ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at up to 1.8GHz, and comes in 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants.

In terms of optics, the Lenovo K5 Note (2018) features a dual rear camera setup. There is a 16-megapixel autofocus primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel fixed focus secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup comes with a monochrome flash. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and it comes with beautification features.

The Lenovo K5 Note (2018) comes in two variants - 32GB and 64GB - in terms of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a Micro-USB port, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, and proximity sensor. It also has a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3760mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Lenovo K5 Note measures 158.3x76.7x8.5mm and weighs 176 grams.

Lenovo A5 specifications

The dual-SIM Lenovo A5 runs ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC clocked at up to 1.5GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM.

When it comes to the camera, the Lenovo A5 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus at the back. The camera comes with a monochrome flash. The handset also has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Lenovo A5 is equipped with either 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor.

The battery in the Lenovo A5 is of 4000mAh capacity. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 146.2x70.86x9.8mm and weighs 160 grams.