Technology News
loading

Leica Leitz Phone 1 With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

The Leitz Phone 1 is the smartphone from camera lens company Leica.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 June 2021 18:33 IST
Leica Leitz Phone 1 With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

Leica Leitz Phone 1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Leica Leitz Phone 1 packs a large 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone is available in a single Leica Silver colour
  • Leitz Phone 1 has been listed on the SoftBank site

Leica is entering the crowded smartphone segment with the launch of its first handset - Leitz Phone 1. The phone's big selling point are the cameras given the expertise of the company, and the Leitz Phone 1 packs a 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor with 19mm equivalent focal length. The phone has a magnetic lens cap for the circular camera setup at the back for added protection. Up front, the Leica Leitz Phone 1 has a hole-punc display and the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Leica Leitz Phone 1 price, sale

The first Leica phone, called the Leitz Phone 1, has launched in Japan. It is priced at JPY 187,920 (roughly Rs. 1,25,800) and is listed on the SoftBank site. The phone is available in a single Leica Silver colour option. Leitz Phone 1 will be on sale in Japan sometime in July.

Leica Leitz Phone 1 specifications

Detailing specifications, the Leica Leitz Phone 1 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.6-inch UXGA + (2,730x1,260 pixels) OLED display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB RAM. Internal storage on the phone is listed to be 256GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot ( up to 1TB).

The major highlight is at the back where the 1-inch camera sensor sits. Leica Leitz Phone 1 has a 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 19mm equivalent focal length. There's a monochrome mode at the back for taking pictures in black and white. Up front, the phone features a 12.6-megapixel selfie sensor.

Leica Leitz Phone 1 has a 5,000mAh battery on board and comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.2, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Face Unlock. The phone measures approximately at 74x162x9.5mm and it weighs 212 grams.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Leica Leitz Phone 1

Leica Leitz Phone 1

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 12.6-megapixel
Rear Camera 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2730x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Leica Leitz Phone 1, Leica Leitz Phone 1 Price, Leica Leitz Phone 1 Specifications, Leica
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Kernel Helmet That Is Claimed to Read Human Mind Starts Shipping for $50,000 in US
Leica Leitz Phone 1 With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  2. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Named as Chairman, Succeeds John Thompson
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  8. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  9. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Brings Rs. 456 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 50GB Data, Unlimited Calls to Compete With Jio’s Rs. 447 Pack
  2. Motorola Edge Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, Pstar Specifications Tipped; Could Be Motorola Edge, Edge+ Successors
  3. Leica Leitz Phone 1 With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Kernel Helmet That Is Claimed to Read Human Mind Starts Shipping for $50,000 in US
  5. Slack Getting Scheduled Send Message Feature, Users Can Now Set Custom Date, Time for Messages
  6. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebadged Vivo 12s (2021), Specifications Surface Online
  7. US Tech Giants Must Open Local Offices in Russia or Face Punitive Measures, New Legislation States
  8. Bitcoin Will Touch $250,000 by 2022-End: Billionaire Tim Draper Stays Bullish Despite Recent Dip
  9. Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 in India With May 2021 Security Patch, Camera Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com