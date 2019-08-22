Technology News
Lava Z93 With Dual Rear Cameras, Smart AI Gaming Mode Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z93 is priced in India at Rs. 7,999.

Updated: 22 August 2019 14:44 IST
Lava Z93 With Dual Rear Cameras, Smart AI Gaming Mode Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z93 comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Z93 launch offers include Rs. 1,200 Jio cashback
  • The phone is listed in Charcoal Blue, Royal Blue options
  • It packs 3GB RAM, offers 32GB of onboard storage

Lava Z93 was launched in India on Thursday, and the phone is being touted a gaming-friendly offering thanks to its Smart AI Gaming Mode. It comes with a waterdrop-style notch and dual rear cameras aligned vertically. The phone's key features include a 6.22-inch HD+ display, a Helio P22 SoC, dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel main sensor, and a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support. The Lava Z93 comes after the Lava Z62 launch in India in June, and it offers a Full View Display, dedicated Google Assistant, and a 3,380mAh battery as well.

Lava Z93 price in India, availability

Lava Z93 is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 and has been made available in Charcoal Blue and Royal Blue colour options. Launch offers include Rs.1,200 instant cashback and 50GB additional data for Jio subscribers. The benefits of this scheme will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each in the MyJio App. Furthermore, the users will get additional 4G data of 50GB on the recharge of Rs.198 or Rs.299 prepaid plan. Exact availability details haven't been disclosed, and we've reached out for clarification.

Lava Z93 Specifications

The Lava Z93 phone runs on Android Pie based Star OS 5.1 and comes with dual-SIM support (Nano + Nano). It features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Dewdrop display with 295ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the 12n based 2.0GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to photos and videos, the Lava Z93 offers a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, and 1.12µm pixel. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor as well as LED flash support. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with soft flash support as well. Camera features include AI Photo Studio, Professional Mode, Panorama, AR Sticker, and HDR Mode.

As we mentioned, the company is touting the addition of a Smart AI Gaming Mode to the Lava Z93, said to increase performance for heavy games. The company also says it has partnered with Gameloft for an optimised experience for such Gameloft games as Asphalt and Modern Combat.

The phone packs a 3,500mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It is touted to last up to 51.2 hours of talk time (4g), and 1207 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB 2.0, USB OTG, and GPS. The Lava Z93 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, measures 156.6x75.2x8.4mm, and weighs 159.2 grams.

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said in a statement, “We are excited to introduce the Z93 for all the gamers looking for an exceptional gaming experience. The Z93 will enable users to play their favourite games seamlessly, without any lags or interruptions. Our association with Gameloft ensures an exceptional gaming experience for popular games like Modern Combat & Asphalt.”

Display6.22-inch
ProcessorHelio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Lava Z93, Lava Z93 Price in India, Lava Z93 Specifications, Lava
Lava Z93 With Dual Rear Cameras, Smart AI Gaming Mode Launched in India: Price, Specifications
