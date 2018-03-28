Lava on Wednesday expanded its Z-range of smartphones with the launch of a new model - the Lava Z91. The company has four smartphones in its Z-series- Lava Z60, Lava Z70, Lava Z80, and Lava Z90 - which it had launched in October last year. The Lava Z91 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999.

The dual-SIM Lava Z91 runs Star OS 4.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Full View display with and 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6739 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and flash. It comes with a Bokeh mode feature. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. With Star OS, the handset comes with a video beauty feature, the company

Additionally, the smartphone has 32GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). While the Lava Z91 has a fingerprint sensor, it also comes with face recognition technology for unlocking the smartphone. With the fingerprint sensor, a user can set all five fingers as shortcuts to open applications. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Notably, the Lava Z91 comes with a 2-year warranty and one-time free screen replacement offer. Additionally, buyers of the smartphone can avail a Rs. 2,000 cashback offer from Airtel.