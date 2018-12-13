NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lava Z91 3GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999

, 13 December 2018
Lava Z91 3GB RAM model has received a price cut, while no price cut for the 2GB RAM model was announced.

Highlights

  • Lava Z91 was launched in India in March this year
  • The phone has received a Rs. 2,000 price cut for its 3GB RAM model
  • It comes with a free one-time screen replacement

Lava Z91 is the latest smartphone to receive a permanent price cut in the Indian market. With a Rs. 2,000 price deduction, the 3GB RAM variant of Lava's Z91 is now available in India with a new price tag of Rs. 7,999. To recall, the budget smartphone was launched in India back in March this year. Key features of the handset include an 18:9 display panel, face unlock capabilities, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a free one-time screen replacement. Here are some brief details around the phone.

Lava Z91 price in India, availability

Lava Z91 3GB RAM has received a new price tag of Rs. 7,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 9,999. Another 2GB RAM model is also available in India at a price of Rs. 7,499. The smartphone is available in a single Blue colour variant across online and offline channels in the country. Lava Z91 comes with a free one-time screen replacement worth Rs. 2,500.

Lava Z91 specifications

The dual-SIM Lava Z91 runs Star OS 4.2 on top of Android 7.1 Nougat, and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Full View display panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The handset is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Lava Z91 sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, and a Bokeh mode. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and flash. A video beauty feature is also part of the selfie camera's features. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Lava Z91 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi with hotspot, Bluetooth, FM radio, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Dimensions of the phone are 152.02x72.9x7.7mm and weight is 147 grams.

