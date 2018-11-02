Lava has expanded its Z-range of smartphones with the launch of a new model - Lava Z81. The smartphone comes in two variants - 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM - but only the latter is currently available for purchase. Its price in India has been set at Rs. 9,499. The company is touting the presence of AI Studio Mode in both the front and rear cameras for portrait photography. It can be used to apply lighting effects like Splash, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and more. The other highlights of the smartphone include a 5.7-inch display, Star OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 3,000mAh battery, and more.

Lava Z81 price in India

The new Lava Z81 comes in 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants. As mentioned, the 3GB variant of the new Lava smartphone has been priced at Rs. 9,499 in India. However, the details of the 2GB RAM model have not been released yet. Notably, the Lava Z81 will be available in Black and Gold colour options across retail outlets and e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal. The smartphone comes with a special launch offer of free one-time screen replacement. Notably, the offer is applicable if you purchase the smartphone on or before January 31, 2019.

Lava Z81 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z81 runs Star OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, PPI of 282 pixels per inch, and 16 million colours. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC clocked at 2GHz, paired with up to 3GB of DDR3 RAM.

In terms of optics, the Lava Z81 comes with a single 13-megapixel sensor with LED flash. At the front, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash as well. Some of the camera features include Portrait Lighting, Real-time Bokeh, Face Beauty, HDR, Super Night, Filter, Template, Panorama, GIF Mode, Intelligent Selfie, Sound Picture, Child Mode, Spotlight, Auto Capture on Touch, Smile and V-Gesture, Microspur, FHD recording, Video beauty mode, QR Code, and AR Stickers.

The Lava Z81 is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB 2.0 port, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.1, FM radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock.

The Lava Z81 packs a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 152.2x73x7.9mm and weighs 141.6 grams.