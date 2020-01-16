Technology News

Lava Z71 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Lava Z71 is priced in India at Rs. 6,299 and has already gone on sale on Flipkart. The phone is available in two colour options – Steel Blue and Ruby Red.

By | Updated: 16 January 2020 17:36 IST
Lava Z71 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z71 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera setup

Highlights
  • Lava Z71 is powered by the Helio A22 SoC, packs a 3,200mAh battery
  • The phone sports an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch
  • The Lava Z71 is equipped with a dedicated Google Assistant key

Lava Z71 has launched in India, and the phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key, a waterdrop notch, a rear fingerprint scanner, a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and a 3,200mAh battery. The phone sports a dual camera setup with flash support, runs on Android Pie, and supports Face Unlock. It is already on sale on Flipkart in India. The Lava Z71 comes after the launch of the Lava Z41 that runs on Android Pie (Go edition), packs a 2,500mAh battery, and offers up to 128GB of expandable storage.

Lava Z71 price in India, offers

The Lava Z71 is priced in India at Rs. 6,299 and has already gone on sale on Flipkart. The phone is available in two colour options – Ruby Red and Steel Blue. Launch offers include Rs. 1,200 instant cashback and additional 50GB of 4G data to Jio subscribers. The Rs. 1,200 cashback will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each in the MyJio app on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans. The 50 GB additional 4G data is credited in the form of one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges.

Lava Z71 specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z71 runs on Android Pie-based Star OS 5.1, and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch and 295ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage capacity is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for camera, the Lava Z71 features a 13-megapixel main cameras and a secondary 2-megapixel camera at the back. The phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and soft flash. Camera features include professional mode, AI Studio Mode, and offers six level portraits as well.

The phone packs a 3,200mAh battery that is touted to offer up to 50 hours of talk time, nine hours of web browsing, 8.5 hours of video playback, and 485 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB, GPS, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi hostspot, and more. The phone is listed to weigh 150 grams, and measures at 145.6x70.9x9mm. the Lava Z71 comes with face unlock support, and sensors on board include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.


Lava Z71

Lava Z71

Display5.70-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3200mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels







 
 

