Lava Z66 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, 3GB RAM Spotted

Lava Z66 scores 153 points in the single-core test and 809 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 June 2020 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: Geekbench

Lava Z66 is tipped to run on Android 10

Highlights
  • Lava Z66 is expected to be an entry-level device
  • The phone is listed to be powered by a Unisoc octa-core SoC
  • The Lava Z66 Geekbench listing hints at a launch in the future

Lava Z66 has been spotted on Geekbench hinting at a possible launch in the future. OEMs are known to test their devices on benchmarking sites before launching them commercially, and Lava may be doing the same. However, this is the first time we are hearing of this device, and Lava has made no hints of a launch nearby. In any case, the Geekbench listing has tipped key specifications of the Lava Z66. The last phone launched by Lava in India was the Lava Z53 in February.

The Lava Z66 has been spotted on Geekbench with a Unisoc processor. The listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the Unisoc processor with the model number sp9863a_3c10. The exact details of this processor are not known, but given the single-core and multi-core scores, it should be an entry-level device. The chipset is listed to come with eight cores and its base frequency is clocked at 1.20GHz. The Lava Z66 scores 153 points on the single-core test and 809 points on the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the Lava Z66 will pack 3GB of RAM when it arrives. The phone will run on the Android 10 operating system from Google. Apart from this, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any other information.

As mentioned, Lava introduced an entry-level device called the Z53 in February in India with a price tag of Rs. 4,829. The Lava Z53 runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and features a 6.1-inch (600x1280 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an unnamed quad-core processor that is clocked at 1.4GHz. There is an 8-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front shooter with soft flash. Additionally, you will get 1GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, microSD card slot, 4,120mAh, MicroUSB port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Further reading: Lava Z66, Lava, Lava Z66 Specifications, Geekbench
