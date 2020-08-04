Lava Z66 has been launched in India, featuring a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter. The phone comes with a 3,950mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 16 hours of talk time. The Lava Z66 has a waterdrop-style notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It packs 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage on board. The pocket-friendly offering is priced at Rs. 7,777, and is currently made available in offline retail stores only.

Lava Z66 price in India, availability

As mentioned earlier, the Lava Z66 is priced in India at Rs. 7,777 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It comes in three colour options – Marine Blue, Berry Red, and Midnight Blue options. The Lava phone has gone on sale via offline partner retailers, and online sales are expected to begin soon via Amazon and Flipkart.

Lava Z66 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z66 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 283ppi pixel density. It features a 2.5D curved screen, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the 1.6 GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for camera, the Lava Z66 has a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel auto focus secondary camera. The rear camera setup is supported by a LED flash. Up front, the Lava Z66 houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and screen flash. Camera features include beauty mode, HDR mode, burst mode, panorama, night, time lapse, slow motion, and more.

Lava Z66 packs a 3,950mAh battery that is touted to offer 16 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include Micro USB, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The dimensions are listed to be at 155.6x73.5x8.85mm and the phone weighs 162 grams. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock. The phone also has an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

