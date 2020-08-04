Technology News
Lava Z66 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,950mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z66 is priced in India at Rs. 7,777 and it is currently available via offline stores only.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 August 2020 13:29 IST
Lava Z66 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,950mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z66 will soon be available online via Amazon and Flipkart

Highlights
  • Lava Z66 runs on Android 10 and has a rear fingerprint sensor
  • The phone has a 6.08-inch HD+ notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio
  • Lava Z66 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back

Lava Z66 has been launched in India, featuring a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter. The phone comes with a 3,950mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 16 hours of talk time. The Lava Z66 has a waterdrop-style notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It packs 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage on board. The pocket-friendly offering is priced at Rs. 7,777, and is currently made available in offline retail stores only.

Lava Z66 price in India, availability

As mentioned earlier, the Lava Z66 is priced in India at Rs. 7,777 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It comes in three colour options – Marine Blue, Berry Red, and Midnight Blue options. The Lava phone has gone on sale via offline partner retailers, and online sales are expected to begin soon via Amazon and Flipkart.

Lava Z66 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z66 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 283ppi pixel density. It features a 2.5D curved screen, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the 1.6 GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for camera, the Lava Z66 has a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel auto focus secondary camera. The rear camera setup is supported by a LED flash. Up front, the Lava Z66 houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and screen flash. Camera features include beauty mode, HDR mode, burst mode, panorama, night, time lapse, slow motion, and more.

Lava Z66 packs a 3,950mAh battery that is touted to offer 16 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include Micro USB, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The dimensions are listed to be at 155.6x73.5x8.85mm and the phone weighs 162 grams. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock. The phone also has an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.08-inch
Processor 1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3950mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Z66, Lava Z66 Price in India, Lava Z66 Sale, Lava Z66 India Launch, Lava Z66 Specifications, Lava
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
TikTok Lovers Express Outrage Over Trump Threat of US Ban


