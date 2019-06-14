Lava Z62 has been announced in India. As an introductory offer, Lava International has kicked off a 'Throw your TV away' offer under which customers can stand a chance to win a Lava Z62 for free in exchange for their old TV. The Lava Z62 features a 6-inch Full View display and includes a dedicated Google Assistant. Other key highlights of the new Lava phone include an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 3,380mAh battery. The handset comes as a successor to the Lava Z61 that was launched in the country back in July last year.

Lava Z62 price in India

Lava Z62 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,060 for the lone 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option. The phone is yet to go on sale in the country.

However, Lava has announced that it will bring the Throw your TV away offer to offer customers free Lava Z62 in exchange of their old TV sets. Registrations for the phone will begin on June 18 at 10am. Moreover, the offer is valid on a first come, first serve basis until stocks last.

Lava Z62 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z62 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6-inch Full View Display. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Lava Z62 has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an LED flash. The phone also has camera modes, namely AI Photo Studio and Professional Mode. Further, there is a Face Unlock feature.

The Lava Z62 has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Besides, the phone packs a 3,380mAh battery.