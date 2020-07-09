Lava Z61 Pro has been launched in India, expanding the company's product portfolio in the country. The budget device has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front selfie camera. The phone has traditional bezels on all sides of the display and a vertically capsule-like camera module at the back. There seems to be no fingerprint scanner support on the Lava Z61 Pro. The phone is listed to be powered by the 1.6GHz octa-core processor and has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Lava Z61 Pro price in India, sale

The Lava Z61 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 5,774. The phone will be available in two gradient finishes – Midnight Blue and Amber Red. Lava says that the phone will be available online through Flipkart and Amazon, as well as in offline stores within a week.

Lava Z61 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with significant bezels on the top and bottom portions and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by an unknown 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone supports microSD card (up to 128GB) for further expansion.

As for the cameras, the Lava Z61 Pro has an 8-megapixel rear camera with the LED flash support sitting beneath the sensor. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera hidden inside the top bezel. Camera features include portrait mode (bokeh), burst mode, panorama, filters, beauty mode, HDR and night mode.

The Lava Z61 Pro comes with a 3,100mAh battery and connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG support and a Micro-USB port. The Lava Z61 Pro does not offer a fingerprint scanner, but it supports Face Unlock for security.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.