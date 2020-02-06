Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Z53 With Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), 4,120mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z53 With Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), 4,120mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z53 price in India is set at Rs. 4,829 and the phone is already on sale via Flipkart in the country.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 18:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lava Z53 With Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), 4,120mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z53 has quad-core processor, 6.1-inch display

Highlights
  • Lava on Thursday launched Z53
  • The phone runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition)
  • Lava Z53 comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera with LED flash

Domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava on Thursday launched its budget smartphone -- the Lava Z53 in the country for Rs. 4,829, as per the company's website. As the price indicates, it is an entry-level smartphone. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and comes with features like quad-core processor, 6.1-inch display, an 8-megapixel primary camera, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone comes with a special offer wherein Reliance Jio users will receive an instant cashback of Rs. 1,200 and additional 50 GB data when they buy the device. The phone will be offered in two colour options – Prism Blue and Prism Rose.

"Lava Z53 comes with a bigger screen and great battery backup which makes it a perfect choice for the first-time smartphone users. With this smartphone, we aim to serve customers better in Tier II and Tier III cities of the country as we have deep penetration there," Tejinder Singh, Head Product, Lava International, said in a statement.

Lava Z53 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z53 runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and features a 6.1-inch (600x1280 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an unnamed quad-core processor that is clocked at 1.4GHz.

On the camera front, the Lava Z53 comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front shooter with soft flash. Additionally, you will get 1GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, microSD card slot, 4,120mAh, MicroUSB port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Lava Z53 is now on sale in the country and can already be purchased via Flipkart.

Lava Z53

Lava Z53

Display 6.10-inch
Processor 1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 4120mAh
Resolution 600x1280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava, Lava Z53
Google Maps Turns 15, Gets a Brand New Look and a Bunch of New Features
In Digital India, Cash Is King, Admits Paytm Founder

Related Stories

Lava Z53 With Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), 4,120mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability
  3. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
  4. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Poco X2 Review
  6. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  7. Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing
  8. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  9. Google Maps Turns 15, Gets a Brand New Look and a Bunch of New Features
  10. NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth After Longest Mission by a Woman
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Allow Universal Purchases for iOS, macOS Apps
  2. NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returns to Earth After Longest Mission by a Woman
  3. In Digital India, Cash Is King, Admits Paytm Founder
  4. Lava Z53 With Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), 4,120mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Maps Turns 15, Gets a Brand New Look and a Bunch of New Features
  6. Nokia Posts Surprise Profit but Flags Tough Times Ahead
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.