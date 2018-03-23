After much anticipation, Lava Z50 has formally been launched as India's first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone. The smartphone comes with an effective price of Rs. 2,400 under the 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' programme by Airtel and is available for purchase through over 100,000 retail stores as well as online channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal, Lava said. It comes in Black and Gold colour options. The MOP (market operating price) of the Lava Z50 is set at Rs. 4,400. However, Airtel is offering a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 that effectively brings down the price to Rs. 2,400.

Customers availing the Rs. 2,000 cashback will need to recharge their Airtel accounts with a minimum amount of Rs. 3,500 for the first 18 months, and another Rs. 3,500 for the period of 19-36 months from the purchase. The Lava Z50 is available with the 2-year warranty. Lava is additionally offering a free one-time screen replacement with the smartphone that is valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Lava Z50 specifications

Unveiled at MWC 2018 in Barcelona last month, the dual-SIM Lava Z50 runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 4.5-inch display with FWVGA (480x854 pixels) resolution and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The smartphone has a quad-core 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737m SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. It sports 5-megapixel rear and front camera sensors with LED flash support. Both camera sensors also support Bokeh Mode to blur the background to highlight objects. Furthermore, there are camera features, including Face beauty, Funny Cam, HDR, Super Night, Video Beauty, Filter, Template, Panorama, GIF Mode, Intelligent Selfie, Sound Picture, and Child Mode.

Lava has provided 8GB of onboard storage on the Z50 that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has FM radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB and packs a 2000mAh battery with Super Power Saver Mode. Besides, it measures 135x66.6x9.7mm and weighs 140 grams.

"We are delighted to announce the availability of Z50 for our customers, making it India's first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone to be available in the market. With the cashback offer from Airtel, Lava Z50 is effectively available for Rs. 2400, making it a great option for smartphone buyers, looking for best technology at the most competitive price," said Gaurav Nigam, Head - Product, Lava International, in a statement.