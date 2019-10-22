Lava Z41 has been launched in India, and the budget phone comes in two colour options and will be available across several retail stores in the country. The key features of the Lava Z41 include a 2,500mAh battery, up to 128GB of expandable storage, a 5-megapixel rear camera. The phone also offers dual 4G VoLTE, and comes with pre-loaded data saving apps like YouTube Go. To recall, Lava recently launched the Z93 phone in India, priced at Rs. 7,999, and integrating features like dual rear cameras as smart AI gaming mode.

Lava Z41 price in India, availability

Lava Z41 is priced in India at Rs. 3,899, and has been made available in two colour options – Midnight Blue and Amber Red. The phone will go on sale across 60,000 retail outlets across the country. Launch offer includes Rs. 1,200 instant cashback and 50GB additional data to Jio subscribers. The benefits of this scheme will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each in the MyJio app of the eligible subscriber upon performing the first recharge on the Lava Z41.

Lava Z41 specifications

As for the specifications, the Lava Z41 runs on Android Pie (Go Edition) with Star OS V5.0 lite skin on top. The dual-SIM (Micro + Nano) phone has a 5-inch (480x854 pixels) display with 197ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 1.4GHz Spreadtrum SC9832E quad-core processor, paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It also comes with support for expandable storage (up to 128GB) using a microSD card.

Optics includes a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash support, and a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Camera features include real-time bokeh, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Audio note, Panorama, Night Shot, Smart Sleep, and nine level filters.

The Lava Z41 has a 2,500mAh battery that is touted to last 21 hours of talk time, 6 hours of web browsing time, 37 hours of audio playback, 6 hours of video playback, and 490 hours of standby time. The phone measures at 143 mm x 73.5 mm x 10.35 mm, and weighs about 160 grams. Connectivity options include Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB OTG, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/AGPS, FM Radio, and more.