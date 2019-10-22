Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Z41 With Android Go (Pie Edition), Quad Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z41 With Android Go (Pie Edition), Quad-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z41 launch offers include Rs. 1,200 instant cashback and 50 GB additional data to Jio subscribers.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 18:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lava Z41 With Android Go (Pie Edition), Quad-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z41 has a 2,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Lava Z41 will go on sale across 60,000 outlets in the country
  • It will be available in Midnight Blue and Amber Red colour options
  • The new Lava phone offers 128GB of expandable storage via microSD card

Lava Z41 has been launched in India, and the budget phone comes in two colour options and will be available across several retail stores in the country. The key features of the Lava Z41 include a 2,500mAh battery, up to 128GB of expandable storage, a 5-megapixel rear camera. The phone also offers dual 4G VoLTE, and comes with pre-loaded data saving apps like YouTube Go. To recall, Lava recently launched the Z93 phone in India, priced at Rs. 7,999, and integrating features like dual rear cameras as smart AI gaming mode.

Lava Z41 price in India, availability

Lava Z41 is priced in India at Rs. 3,899, and has been made available in two colour options – Midnight Blue and Amber Red. The phone will go on sale across 60,000 retail outlets across the country. Launch offer includes Rs. 1,200 instant cashback and 50GB additional data to Jio subscribers. The benefits of this scheme will be credited in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each in the MyJio app of the eligible subscriber upon performing the first recharge on the Lava Z41.

Lava Z41 specifications

As for the specifications, the Lava Z41 runs on Android Pie (Go Edition) with Star OS V5.0 lite skin on top. The dual-SIM (Micro + Nano) phone has a 5-inch (480x854 pixels) display with 197ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 1.4GHz Spreadtrum SC9832E quad-core processor, paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It also comes with support for expandable storage (up to 128GB) using a microSD card.

Optics includes a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash support, and a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Camera features include real-time bokeh, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Audio note, Panorama, Night Shot, Smart Sleep, and nine level filters.

The Lava Z41 has a 2,500mAh battery that is touted to last 21 hours of talk time, 6 hours of web browsing time, 37 hours of audio playback, 6 hours of video playback, and 490 hours of standby time. The phone measures at 143 mm x 73.5 mm x 10.35 mm, and weighs about 160 grams. Connectivity options include Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB OTG, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/AGPS, FM Radio, and more.

Lava Z41

Lava Z41

Display5.00-inch
ProcessorSpreadtrum SC9832E
Front Camera2-megapixel
Rear Camera5-megapixel
RAM1GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity2500mAh
OSAndroid Pie (Go Edition)
Resolution480x854 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Z41, Lava Z41 Price in India, Lava Z41 Specifications, Lava
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
MS Dhoni Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity to Search Online in India
Twitter Plans Policy to Fight Deepfake Videos
Lava Z41 With Android Go (Pie Edition), Quad-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  3. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Vivo Y3 Gets a New 64GB Storage Variant
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  6. Redmi Note 8T Alleged Renders Pop Up Online, NFC Support Said to Be in Tow
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  9. MS Dhoni Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity to Search Online in India
  10. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Band 5i Fitness Tracker With USB Plug-In Charge, Up to 9-Day Battery Life Launched
  2. Facebook Open to Currency-Pegged Stablecoins for Libra Project
  3. India Gets Ready for World's Biggest Face Recognition System
  4. Twitter Plans Policy to Fight Deepfake Videos
  5. Lava Z41 With Android Go (Pie Edition), Quad-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. MS Dhoni Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity to Search Online in India
  7. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Everything You Need to Know
  8. TikTok Removes Islamic State Propaganda Videos
  9. Zomato Eyeing 200 Million Users in India: Deepinder Goyal
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 9611 SoC, Android 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.