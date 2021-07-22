Lava Z2s has been launched in India. The budget-friendly smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Lava Z2s packs a 5,000mAh battery but there is no fast-charging support on the smartphone. This is the third smartphone in the Lava Z2 series after the vanilla Lava Z2 and Lava Z2 Max. It runs on Android 11 (Go edition). It is up for purchase via leading online platforms as well as retail outlets.

Lava Z2s price in India, availability

The new Lava Z2s comes in a sole 2GB + 32GB storage variant and is priced at Rs. 7,299. However, it is available to purchase for an introductory price of Rs. 7,099 via the official website and Amazon. At the time of writing, the phone's Flipkart listing shows a price of Rs. 7,999. However, that could soon be updated to match the prices on other platforms. Lava Z2s will also be available via leading offline stores. Notably, Flipkart also currently lists the device as "Coming Soon."

Lava is offering the smartphone in a single Striped Blue colour option. The company is also providing 100 days of screen replacement warranty on the smartphone.

Amazon is offering Lava Z2s with no-cost EMIs starting Rs. 334 per month and along with an exchange offer up to Rs. 6,700.

On the other hand, Flipkart is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 278 on select Debit Cards. The Indian e-commerce giant is also offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Additionally, users will also get 20 percent off on first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI cards, and Mobikwik wallets.

Lava Z2s specifications

The budget-friendly dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone from Lava runs Android 11 (Go edition). Lava Z2s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600 pixels) display with 2.5D curved screen. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor, paired with 2GB DDR4x RAM. Its 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For optics, it sports a single 8-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera also features Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Night Mode, and Portrait Mode. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture at the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C with USB OTG support. Lava Z2s measures 164.5x75.8x9.0mm and weighs 190 grams.

