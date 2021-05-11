Technology News
Lava Z2 Max With 7-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z2 Max is powered by an unspecified MediaTek Helio quad core SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 May 2021 15:11 IST
Lava Z2 Max With 7-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Z2 Max has a dual-rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Lava Z2 Max is available from the company website, Amazon, and Flipkart
  • The phone sports dual rear cameras
  • Lava Z2 Max is offered in a single storage configuration

Lava Z2 Max has been launched in India as a successor to the vanilla Lava Z2 that was unveiled in January this year. It comes with bigger display and large battery, targeting e-learning to assist students during their online classes. Lava Z2 Max is powered by a MediaTek SoC and comes with 4G VoLTE support. It has a dual rear camera setup as well as a notch for the selfie shooter. The phone comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery and runs Android 10 (Go edition).

Lava Z2 Max price in India

Lava Z2 Max comes in a single configuration with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage that is priced at Rs. 7,799. It is offered in a Stroked Blue and a Stroked Cyan colour option, both of which have a pattern on the back. Lava Z2 Max is available for purchase via the Lava website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Lava Z2 Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z2 Max runs Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 7-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with 258ppi pixel density, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an unknown quad core MediaTek Helio SoC with 2GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of storage. It also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, Lava Z2 Max packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed in a notch.

For connectivity, the phone comes with Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Lava Z2 Max is backed by a massive 6,000mAh batter that can be charged in 3 hours and 47 minutes, according to Lava. It can deliver 9 hours and 8 minutes of YouTube video playback on full brightness and loudness. The phone measures 174.7x78.6x9.05mm and weighs 216 grams.

Lava Z2 Max

Lava Z2 Max

Display 7.00-inch
Processor quad-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Vineet Washington
Lava Z2 Max With 7-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
