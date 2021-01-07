Technology News
Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 Launched, Lava MyZ Customisable Phone Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications

Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6 price in India has been set between Rs. 5,499 and Rs. 9,999, while the Lava MyZ customisable phone will be available between Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 10,500.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 January 2021 14:24 IST
Lava Z1 is touted to be the company’s first design-in-India smartphone

Highlights
  • Lava Z1 comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option
  • Lava Z6 is the top-of-the-line model in the new range
  • Lava MyZ customisable phone will be available from January 11

Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6 have been launched by Lava International as its four new smartphones. The new phones are claimed to be manufactured locally in the country, with 60 percent of components including batteries and chargers being produced at a domestic facility. The Indian vendor also brought the Lava myZ customisable phone that allows customers to select from the available RAM, storage, rear camera, front camera, and colour options. Additionally, Lava unveiled the Zup programme to let customers upgrade their existing Lava phone within a year. The company also brought the Lava Befit fitness band with heart rate monitoring and temperature check.

Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 Lava myZ price in India, availability details

Lava Z1 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,499 for the single 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The Lava Z2 will be available with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration and the Lava Z4 will carry a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The top-of-the-line Lava Z6 will be available at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The Lava MyZ customisable phone will be available between Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 10,500, depending on the combination customers pick.

On the part of availability, the Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6 along with the MyZ will be available starting January 11, while the Lava Z1 will go on sale from January 26. The phones will be available for purchase through Amazon, Lava e-store, and offline retailers in the country upon their availability.

Alongside its new phones, Lava unveiled the Befit fitness band and Zup upgrade programme that will go live from January 26.

Lava Z1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z1 is claimed to be the company's first design-in-India smartphone. It comes in a military-grade build and features a 5-inch display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It includes 16GB of storage and carries a five-magnet speaker. Besides, there is a 3,100mAh battery.

Lava Z2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z2 runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display also comes with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is also equipped with an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Lava has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Z2 that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and comes with a military-grade certification.

Lava Z4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z4 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Lava Z4 has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card. The phone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Z6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

For storage, the Lava Z6 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava MyZ specifications

The Lava MyZ comes as a customisable phone by the Indian vendor. It will have a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and Android 10 operating system as standard. However, customers will be provided with the options to have RAM, storage, rear and front cameras, and colour options of their choice.

lava myz image Lava MyZ

Lava MyZ will be available as a customisable phone to customers

 

Lava will provide RAM ranging from 2GB to 6GB and storage from 32GB to 128GB as options. Also, there will be choices between dual and triple rear cameras as well as 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel selfie cameras. Customers will also get the option to choose between Red and Blue colour options.

The MyZ customisable phone will be available for orders through a Made-to-Order model that will go on live on the Lava e-store. Once ordered, the phone will be delivered with the selected customisations.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lava Z1

Lava Z1

Display 5.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A20
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3100mAh
OS Android
Lava Z2

Lava Z2

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Lava Z4

Lava Z4

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS Android 10
Lava Z6

Lava Z6

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
