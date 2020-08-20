Technology News
Lava Pulse Feature Phone With Heart Rate and Blood Pressure Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Pulse feature phone comes with a 1,800mAh battery that is touted to last for up to six days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2020 14:31 IST
Lava Pulse feature phone is military grade certified

Highlights
  • Lava Pulse has the blood pressure sensor at the back
  • The feature phone has a number talker functionality
  • Lava Pulse comes in a single Rose Gold colour option

Lava Pulse feature phone has launched in India as the company's latest offering. The device comes with a built-in heart rate and blood pressure monitor – the first feature phone in the segment to offer this capability. The Lava Pulse allows users to measure their heart rate and blood pressure by just placing their finger on the sensor at the back. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 1,800mAh battery that is touted to offer up to six days of battery life. It also comes with a number talker functionality that calls out the number key every time you press it on the dialer.

Lava Pulse price in India, sale

The Lava Pulse feature phone is priced in India at Rs. 1,949. The phone has been launched in a single Rose Gold option and is available online on Amazon, Flipkart, and at 100K+ retail stores in the country.

Lava Pulse specifications, features

Coming to the technical details, the Lava Pulse features a 2.4-inch (240x320 pixels) QVGA display and supports dual-SIM slots. The device has 32MB of RAM and an expandable memory of up to 32GB. The feature phone is able to save 100 SMS messages and up to 500 phone book contacts.

As mentioned, the Lava Pulse packs a 1,800mAh battery that touts the device to last up to six days. It is listed to measure 124.5x52x12.45mm and connectivity options include Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, wireless FM radio, and more. The Lava Pulse has an auto call recording feature and enables users to type in seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

Lava Pulse also includes a heart rate and blood pressure monitor. Users will have to place their finger at the back, and stats will be displayed on the screen for the user. These stats can be saved by the user to show to doctors later.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

