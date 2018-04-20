Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lava Opens Its First All-Women Operated Service Centre in India

 
, 20 April 2018
Domestic handset maker Lava on Friday started operations at its first all-women operated mobile handset service centre in India, where customers will be able to view and experience the repair of their mobile handsets in front of them.

Located in Noida, it will be a one-stop destination - providing over-the-counter mobile hardware and software resolutions to customers, the company said in a statement.

Lava said it will launch around 20 company-owned service centres across India by mid-2018.

"Customer experience is at the core of everything we do and we have made some significant investments in this area. The launch of this centre is a step forward in enhancing our customers' experience manifold," said Sunil Raina, President, Lava International.

"I am extremely elated and proud that the centre is completely run by women which brings alive our vision - empower people to do more, be more. Going forward, we will continue to take many such other initiatives towards empowerment," Raina added.

The service centre also features a 'Trust Walk' zone, wherein customers can experience the company's latest mobile phones, locate other service centres, have an exhaustive look at the spare-parts used in the phones, use self-help for software updates at software kiosk and buy mobile handset accessories.

Lava said it has close to 1,000 service points across India.

