Technology News
loading

Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7: Here’s What We Know

Lava Mobiles will officially launch Lava BeU and four other smartphones at the event.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2020 19:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7: Here’s What We Know

Lava has already listed the Lava BeU (above) on the company’s website

Highlights
  • Lava to also launch a fitness tracker at the event
  • All the Lava phones will be available via online and offline stores
  • Lava BeU is priced at Rs. 6,888 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant

Lava has sent out an invitation for a January 7 event that will witness the launch of new smartphones from the Indian vendor. The Indian company has been teasing the launch since last week and today it has officially revealed that the upcoming smartphones will have “evolved and dynamic engineering.” The company has already listed Lava BeU smartphone, designed with women buyers in mind, on its website. Lava previously confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it will launch a total of five phones, including Lava BeU in January.

Lava smartphones launch time, livestream details

As per the invite shared by Lava, and a tweet via the Lava official Twitter handle, the company will launch new smartphones on January 7 at 12pm (noon). The event will be livestreamed via the company's Facebook and YouTube handles. The tweet also mentions #AbDuniyaDekhegi and #ProudlyIndian hashtags that likely hint at ‘evolved and dynamic engineering' and ‘Made in India' smartphones, respectively.

“I invite you to witness something that has never happened in the smartphone industry before. Never before has smartphone engineering been so evolved and dynamic, thanks to our talented engineers. Tune in to the live webcast of history in the making. I promise what follows will make you feel proudly Indian,” Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava India, said in the invite.

Lava BeU price in India

Lava first teased the launch of its BeU smartphone with a tweet on December 23. It came a day after it announced Lava BeU with dual rear cameras in India. The company has already revealed that the handset's price in India has been set at Rs. 6,888 for its single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone is already listed on the official website. The phone, aimed specifically at women, can be purchased in Rose Pink colour.

Alongside Lava BeU, the company is planning to launch four new smartphones and a smart fitness band on January 7, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. Furthermore, Lava also said that the new smartphones will be priced between Rs. 5,000 and 15,000 and will be available through both online and offline channels.

Lava BeU specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava BeU runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a 2.5D curved glass and has a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with 2GB of DDR4 RAM. There is 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photography, Lava BeU comes with a dual rear camera setup that features a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also includes an 8-megapixel selfie snapper at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lava BeU packs a 4,060mAh lithium polymer battery. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It measures 155.5x73.3x9.82mm and weighs 175.8 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lava BeU

Lava BeU

Display 6.08-inch
Processor 1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4060mAh
OS Android 10 Go edition
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava BeU, Lava BeU price in India, Lava BeU specifications, Lava
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Motorola Working on New Flagship Smartphone, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 2K Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7: Here’s What We Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12.5 Set to Launch Alongside Mi 11 Today
  2. Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in New Leak
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US
  5. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077
  6. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  7. Are WhatsApp and Jio Cooling Off on Payments Partnership?
  8. Google Fast Pair UI Update Brings New-Look Headphone Setup Screen
  9. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7: Here’s What We Know
  2. Motorola Working on New Flagship Smartphone, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
  3. Vi Brings 50GB Additional High-Speed Data Offer for Select Users Recharging With Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G With 30W Fast Charging Support Allegedly Listed on 3C Website
  5. Jet Fuel From CO2? Breakthrough Could Make Air Travel Carbon Neutral
  6. Tesla to Start Operations in India Early Next Year, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  7. Samsung Shipped Less Than 300 Million Phones in 2020, Lowest in Nine Years: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US Ahead of Launch
  9. Huawei Mate 40E Specifications, Design Tipped Thanks to TENAA and Wireless Power Consortium Listings
  10. MIUI 12.5 Launch Set for Today, Closed Beta Registrations Already Started for 21 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com