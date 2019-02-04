NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lava Expands Operations in Africa, Entering Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria

, 04 February 2019
Lava Expands Operations in Africa, Entering Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria

Domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava International on Monday announced it has entered Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya markets as part of its global expansion plan.

Lava has brought "Z" and "Iris" series smartphones and "Champion" series feature phones to these markets, the company said in a statement.

Lava started operations in Africa with Egypt in 2017 and within a year became the fastest brand to gain more than 15 percent market share in the sub-$100 (roughly Rs. 7,100) segment.

In the second quarter of 2019, the company aims to expand its operations to six more African countries: Uganda, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Senegal and South Africa.

"Along with setting up sales and service infrastructure in the African continent, Lava is also preparing to initiate its manufacturing capabilities in Egypt and Ethiopia, aiming to capture 20 percent market share by 2020," said Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International.

"Lava has also received an invitation from Uzbekistan to establish a manufacturing unit in the country," he added.

Lava is the first Indian company to have its first SMT (Surface Mount Technology) plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) units.

