Technology News
loading

Lava Launches ‘Design in India’ Contest Amidst Calls to Boycott Chinese Goods

The registration window for the Design in India contest by Lava is open until July 9.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 July 2020 18:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lava Launches ‘Design in India’ Contest Amidst Calls to Boycott Chinese Goods

Lava will give students and professionals a chance to join its team and get cash prizes up to Rs. 50,000

Highlights
  • Lava will conduct the contest in three different parts
  • The design team at Lava will mentor the contestants
  • Lava is planning to launch two new smartphones later this month

Indian mobile handset vendor Lava International on Thursday launched its ‘Design in India' contest calling students and professionals in the country to design the next Indian smartphone. The new move by the Noida-based company comes amid the anti-China sentiment that has grown to new levels after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops was reported in the Himalayas. Lava is aiming to expand the team of its design engineers through the new contest and bring students and professionals of B.Tech, B.E, B.Des, and M.Des on board.

The registration window for the Design in India contest by Lava is open until July 9. At the end of the competition, the company will offer a pre-placement interview opportunity to the winning teams along with cash prizes worth Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000, and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

Lava will conduct the contest in three different parts, including ideation, creating a prototype, and presentation. The design team at the company will mentor the contestants throughout the competition and a team of judging panel led by its Chief Manufacturing Officer Sanjeev Agarwal will judge them on the basis of their creativity as well as functionality and uniqueness of their prototypes, the company said in a statement.

“Designing in India has been a very big strength for our brand over the last few years,” said Agarwal. “It not only helped us translate customer insights into products but also let us build unique propositions for our customers.”

Lava is inviting not just freshers but also experienced professionals from various engineering departments to participate in the Design in India contest and join its design team. The goal is to expand its talent base that would ultimately help bring competitive devices in the market.

“We envision India to be the next global manufacturing hub,” said Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International. “We have the potential to be self-reliant too.”

Lava's new development certainly comes at the time when a large section of Indian consumers is boycotting Chinese devices and are looking for homegrown brands. However, the contest doesn't mean that the company is all-set to launch its completely “made-in-India” smartphones. There are some challenges for smartphone vendors to manufacture handsets in the country, including the lack of semiconductor wafer fabrication units that was recently highlighted by Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma on Twitter.

Having said that, a Lava spokesperson has told Gadgets 360 that the company is set to launch two new smartphones that were planned during the pre-COVID time earlier this year. Both new models will launch later this month, and one of them will cater to the budget segment (under Rs. 10,000 price bracket), the spokesperson said.

Similar to Lava, Micromax is gearing up its operations to bring new smartphones in the country. Karbonn is also sketching plans to soon make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Design in India contest, Lava International, Lava
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tesla Workers Say Were Threatened With Firing if They Don't Return to Jobs
Facebook Urged to Do More to Stop LGBT+ Hate Speech in Arab Countries
Lava Launches ‘Design in India’ Contest Amidst Calls to Boycott Chinese Goods
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  3. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  4. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  5. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  6. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  7. OnePlus TV U Series (55U1) Review
  8. TikTok Rival Mitron App Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  9. Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Hardware Details
  10. Facebook Launches Avatars in India With Special Customisations
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,999
  2. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Phone to Launch on July 22: Report
  3. Google’s Nearby Share, an AirDrop Competitor, Confirmed; Now Available in Beta
  4. Coronavirus-Related Searches in India Dropped in June, Says Google
  5. Facebook Urged to Do More to Stop LGBT+ Hate Speech in Arab Countries
  6. Lava Launches ‘Design in India’ Contest Amidst Calls to Boycott Chinese Goods
  7. Tesla Workers Say Were Threatened With Firing if They Don't Return to Jobs
  8. Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available in India: How to Download and Install
  9. Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max With MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Netflix Names Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com