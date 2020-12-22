Lava BeU has debuted as the latest budget smartphone by the Indian vendor. The new phone is designed for women, the company says, with crystal-studded deco and floral speaker mesh. The Lava BeU also comes preloaded with a safety app. Alongside the new smartphone, Lava is planning to launch four new smartphones on January 5, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. The new smartphones will be available for purchase through both offline and online channels in the country. Lava also plans to bring a smart band with fitness tracking features.

Lava BeU price in India, availability details

Lava BeU price in India has been set at Rs. 6,888 for its single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone is already listed on the Lava International website in Rose Pink colour option. It will be accompanied by four additional smartphones that all will be launched at a virtual event on January 5, Lava confirmed to Gadgets 360.

The new Lava smartphones will be priced between Rs. 5,000 and 15,000 and will be available through both online and offline channels. The company will also bring a smart fitness-tracking band — alongside its five new smartphones.

Lava BeU specifications

Exact specifications of all the four new Lava smartphones are yet to be revealed. However, the company's official website confirms details of the Lava BeU. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10 Go edition with a stock experience on top and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is also protected by a 2.5D curved glass and has a waterdrop-style notch.

The Lava BeU is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with 2GB of DDR4 RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Lava has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It packs a 4,060mAh lithium polymer battery that is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 155.5x73.3x9.82mm and weighs 175.8 grams.

