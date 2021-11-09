Lava Agni 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the first 5G phone by Indian smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and includes features such as quad rear cameras as well as 30W fast charging support. The Lava Agni 5G also includes a 90Hz display along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Other highlights of the phone include a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8GB of RAM, and 10 preloaded camera features. The Lava Agni 5G will compete against the likes of the Realme 8s 5G, Moto G 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

Lava Agni 5G price in India, availability

Lava Agni 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale in the country through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting November 18. However, it will be available for pre-bookings through Amazon and the Lava e-store starting Tuesday. Customers pre-booking the Lava Agni 5G are required to pay an initial amount of Rs. 500 and entitled to receive a discount of Rs. 2,000.

Lava Agni 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Agni 5G runs on Android 11 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/1.79 six-piece lens. The camera also includes a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. You will also get preloaded camera modes including an AI Mode, Super Night, and a Pro Mode.

For selfies and video chats, the Lava Agni 5G includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone comes with 128GB of UFS internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Lava Agni 5G is claimed to charge its built-in battery in less than 90 minutes.