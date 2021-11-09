Technology News
Lava Agni 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 November 2021 12:37 IST
Lava Agni 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava International

Lava Agni 5G will be available for pre-bookings starting Tuesday

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 5G will go on sale from November 19
  • The new Lava phone comes in a single configuration
  • Lava Agni 5G will be available with a pre-booking discount of Rs. 2,000

Lava Agni 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the first 5G phone by Indian smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and includes features such as quad rear cameras as well as 30W fast charging support. The Lava Agni 5G also includes a 90Hz display along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Other highlights of the phone include a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8GB of RAM, and 10 preloaded camera features. The Lava Agni 5G will compete against the likes of the Realme 8s 5G, Moto G 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

Lava Agni 5G price in India, availability

Lava Agni 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale in the country through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting November 18. However, it will be available for pre-bookings through Amazon and the Lava e-store starting Tuesday. Customers pre-booking the Lava Agni 5G are required to pay an initial amount of Rs. 500 and entitled to receive a discount of Rs. 2,000.

Lava Agni 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Agni 5G runs on Android 11 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/1.79 six-piece lens. The camera also includes a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. You will also get preloaded camera modes including an AI Mode, Super Night, and a Pro Mode.

For selfies and video chats, the Lava Agni 5G includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone comes with 128GB of UFS internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Lava Agni 5G is claimed to charge its built-in battery in less than 90 minutes.

Lava Agni 5G

Lava Agni 5G

Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
New York Mayor-Elect Wants Schools to Include Blockchain, Crypto Literacy to Its Curriculum

    Comment
