NDTV Gadgets360.com

The 'World’s Thinnest and Lightest Phone' Is the Size of a Credit Card

, 18 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The 'World’s Thinnest and Lightest Phone' Is the Size of a Credit Card

The Kyocera KY-01L has been priced at JPY 32,000 or about Rs. 20,900

Highlights

  • The phone is called the Kyocera KY-01L
  • It is available on NTT Docomo’s network
  • The phone will be released in late November

Japanese telecom giant NTT Docomo has launched a new smartphone that has the same footprint as a credit card and is claimed to be the "world's thinnest and lightest smartphone" with 4G LTE connectivity. With a 2.8-inch display, the Kyocera KY-01L dwarves even the Palm phone launched earlier this week with a 3.3-inch display panel. The Kyocera KY-01L has an E-Ink display much like the Amazon Kindle ebook reader. However, the Kyocera KY-01L does not have front or rear cameras. The phone will be released sometime in late November.

The Kyocera KY-01L sports a price tag of JPY 32,000 (roughly Rs. 20,900), according to a report by The Verge. It will be sold in a single Ink Black colour option.

Kyocera KY-01L specifications

The Kyocera KY-01L sports a 2.8-inch E-Ink display, and comes with a 380mAh battery under the hood. It measures 91x55x5.3mm and a weight of around 47 grams, making it one of the least bulky smartphone options to consider out there. It has a modest IPx2 drip water resistance. There is a built-in browser but no app store. It includes app like a Dialler, Contacts, Messages, Clock, Calculator, Settings, Browser, and Calendar.

The official product page of the handset claims that there is zero power consumption on standby mode. It will be exclusive to the Japanese market, available only on NTT Docomo's network.

Earlier this month, the Palm phone was launched with a 3.3-inch HD LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is supposed to connect to your primary smartphone and act as its companion. Its features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, an 800mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port. Much like the Kyocera KY-01L, the Palm is also limited to just one carrier, in the US - Verizon Wireless.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kyocera, NTT Docomo, Kyocera KY 01L, Kyocera KY 01L Specifications, Kyocera KY 01L Price
Hacked, Scammed, and on Your Own: Navigating Cryptocurrency 'Wild West'
Aadhaar Verdict: Reverification of Mobile Subscriber KYC Details Is Voluntary, Say DoT and UIDAI
The 'World’s Thinnest and Lightest Phone' Is the Size of a Credit Card
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Review
  2. Netflix Ready to ‘Experiment’ With Lower Pricing in India and Elsewhere
  3. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  4. Asus ZenFone Max M1 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1: What's Different
  5. Asus ZenFone Lite L1 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing 'Vacation Mode', Linked Accounts
  7. Nokia 7.1 With Android 9.0 Pie Surfaces on Geekbench
  8. A Night Mode for Erangel and Halloween Are Coming to PUBG Mobile
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 With Redefined S Pen Now in India
  10. Lenovo S5 Pro With Dual Camera Setups at Front and Back Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.