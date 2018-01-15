Karbonn Mobiles on Monday announced the launch of its Titanium Frames S7 in India. The new smartphone model will be available for purchase through Shopclues with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. Customers opting Airtel network with the Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 will receive a cashback worth Rs. 2,000. Similarly, a 10 percent discount will be given to customers purchasing the smartphone through IndusInd Bank or Standard Chartered Bank Credit or Debit Cards. Customers making the payment through MobiKwik will also receive a SuperCash worth Rs. 2,100.

For the Airtel cashback offer, customers need to make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs. 199. After the first 18 months of purchase, the telco will offer Rs. 500 to Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 users, while the remaining Rs. 1,500 balance will be available after completing the mandatory 36-month period.

The dual-SIM Karbonn Titanium S7 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display along with 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone has a 1.45GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The handset sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor. There are modes such as HDR, Pro Capture, Face Detection, and Beauty as well as bunch of camera filters and options to control white balance, shutter speed, and ISO settings. Further, it has 32GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB.

On the connectivity front, the Titanium Frames S7 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh Li-Ion battery that can deliver up to 120 hours of standby time or can last for a day with a single charge. Sensors on board include ambient light, gravity, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 154.3x76.6x8.2mm. Besides, there is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered personal assistant called Niki.AI that enables users to access services such as payments, recharges, entertainment, movie ticketing, health and home through a list of channel partners. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

"Our latest offering is targeted towards the millennials who like to have a smartphone which is not just a high performance device but a one stop solution for their daily needs. Titanium Frames S7 is a smart device power packed with unique value added services, launch offers benefits and pricing like never before," said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles, in a press statement.

Last month, Karbonn partnered with Saavn and launched the K9 Music 4G handset with bundled Saavn Pro subscription. That smartphone was debuted in the country at a price of Rs. 4,990 and featured a dual-speaker design.