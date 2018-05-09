Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Karbonn Frames S9 With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 09 May 2018
Karbonn Frames S9 With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Karbonn Frames S9 has been priced at Rs. 6,790
  • Airtel offering a cashback of Rs. 2,000
  • The phone comes with two 8-megapixel front cameras

Karbonn Frames S9 is the latest addition to the company's budget smartphone portfolio in India. It is a camera-centric smartphone that comes with a dual selfie camera setup. The key features of the Frames S9 include 8-megapixel cameras with Bokeh Mode, Twinfie, and more. It is also equipped with a customised OS that comes with options like Security, Freezer, 3D desktop complimenting smart telephony. Karbonn has priced the handset at Rs. 6,790 and will be available in Black, Champagne, and Grey colour variants via Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline stores.

The company has also tied up with Airtel to offer a cashback of Rs. 2,000. For the first cashback instalment worth Rs. 500, Karbon Frames S9 buyers will have to make recharges worth Rs. 3,500 within the first 18 months. For the second cashback instalment worth Rs. 1,500, buyers will have to get recharges of Rs. 3,500 spread over the next 18 months. Additionally, Airtel has introduced a special offer worth Rs. 169 on the handset with which customers can avail unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 1GB of 3G/ 4G data for a validity period of 28 days.

"With the growing demand for innovative camera features and value-added services integrated all in a smartphone, Frames S9 brings along a unique proposition of embedding extraordinary features and tech innovations in a price range like never before," said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director of Karbonn Mobiles.

Karbonn Frames S9 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Karbonn Frames S9 runs Android 7.0 Nougat with a custom UI on top. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch (720x1280) HD IPS display. It is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor clocked at 1.25GHz. It is equipped with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Karbonn Frames S9 an 8-megapixel camera at the back with LED flash and autofocus.It features Bokeh Mode, Soft Twinfie, Watermark, Group Twinfie (120 degree view), Voice capture, Panoramic view, and Time-lapse. As mentioned, there are is a dual Twinfie camera setup at the front, with two 8-megapixel sensors.

On the storage front, the Karbonn Frames S9 has 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB), in a hybrid dual-SIM format. Connectivity optics in the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, and OTG. Sensors onboard the handset are an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. It also has a fingerprint sensor.

The Karbonn Frames S9 is fuelled by a 2900mAh battery. In terms of dimension, the smartphone measures 148.4x72x7.85mm and weighs 139 grams.

Comments

Karbonn Frames S9

Karbonn Frames S9

Display5.20-inch
Processor1.25GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid Nougat
Storage16GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity2900mAh
Karbonn Frames S9 With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

