Technology News
loading

Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company

Jony Ive had joined Apple back in 1992.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

Ive was one of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' closest friends

Highlights
  • Jony Ive worked at Apple for almost 30 years
  • He decided to form an independent design firm called LoveFrom
  • Ive is a singular figure in the design world

Sir Jonathan Ive, Apple's chief design officer who is behind the look and feel of the iPhone or iMac that you use today, has formally left Apple as his biography along with photo disappearing from Apple's Leadership page. British-origin Ive who worked at Apple for almost 30 years in June announced to move on and decided to form an independent design firm called LoveFrom that would treat Apple as its most prestigious client.

Ive is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's ground-breaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care," Apple CEO Tim Cook had said at that time.

Ive was one of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' closest friends who considered him as a "spiritual partner". Ive has been the key design figure behind products like the original iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple's new "spaceship campus".

Ive's departure from Apple comes at a crucial time as the tech giant is working on new-look iPhone 12 and maybe its first foldable smartphone.

Born and raised in London, Ive studied design at the University of Northumbria at Newcastle and had his work displayed at the Design Museum. After graduation, he was hired by a start-up called Tangerine to work in their industrial design group.

Formally recruited to Apple as a full-time employee in September 1992, Ive was initially apprehensive about leaving Tangerine for Apple as he thought the move from Britain to California would take a toll on his family.

Initial design failures and lack of commercial success during the early 1990s prompted Ive to nearly quit on several occasions.

Late Steve Jobs, who had been ousted by other Apple executives in 1985, staged a return in 1997 and went straight to Ive, recruiting him in taking the firm to a different direction.

Jobs made him senior vice president of industrial design and Ive went on to head the design team responsible for most of the company's significant hardware products.

Ive's first design assignment was iconic iMac in 1998 that helped pave the way for many other designs such as the iPod and eventually the iPhone and the iPad.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jony Ive, Apple
Redmi K30 to Feature 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals to Buy From India
  2. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  3. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. An Alien Comet From Another Star Is Soaring Through Our Solar System
  9. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  10. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
  2. Oppo Reno 3 5G Teased to Pack 4,025mAh Battery, Reno 3 Pro 5G Render Leak Suggests Hole-Punch Display
  3. Redmi K30 to Feature 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  4. Black Widow: India Release Date Brought Forward to April 2020
  5. Black Friday 2019 Turns 'Block Friday' as French Activists Bar Access to Amazon Depot
  6. Apple Asks Chinese Manufacturers to Ramp Up AirPods Pro Production: Report
  7. European Space Agency Gets EUR 14.4 Billion Funding to Meet New Challenges
  8. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications
  9. Realme X2 Pro ColorOS 7 Beta Recruitment Kicks Off in India, First Look of New Experience Released
  10. Amazon Must Check for Trademark Violations, EU Top Court Adviser Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.