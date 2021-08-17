Technology News
JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again; May Come With 5.5-Inch HD Display, Up to 3GB RAM

JioPhone Next will go on sale in India on September 10, as announced at the 44th Reliance Industries AGM back in June.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 August 2021 16:35 IST
JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again; May Come With 5.5-Inch HD Display, Up to 3GB RAM

JioPhone Next could be the cheapest smartphone ever

Highlights
  • JioPhone Next was announced back in June
  • The phone may run Android 11 (Go edition)
  • JioPhone Next could come with up to 3GB RAM

JioPhone Next price in India has surfaced online. Its specifications have also surfaced once again and this time we get to know a bit more of what the cheapest upcoming smartphone may bring. The phone has been developed by Reliance Jio in partnership with Google and is expected to run Android 11 (Go edition). The latest leak states it will come with a 5.5-inch HD display, have two storage configurations, and 4G VoLTE connectivity. JioPhone Next was announced at the 44th Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) back in June.

JioPhone Next price in India (expected)

As per a tweet by known tipster Yogesh, JioPhone Next may cost Rs. 3,499. It is set to go on sale in India starting September 10.

The price was also mentioned in a previous leak for the JioPhone Next to be under $50 that suggests the phone could cost under Rs. 4,000 in India. This is in line with the new leak.

JioPhone Next specifications (expected)

JioPhone Next is expected to run Android 11 (Go edition) and feature a 5.5-inch HD display. It may be powered by the Qualcomm QM215 SoC and come with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. There could be 16GB or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 internal storage. In terms of optics, the phone may come with a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. JioPhone Next may come with 4G VoLTE support and have dual-SIM support. The phone could be backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

This isn't the first time the specifications for JioPhone Next have been tipped. Recently, its boot animation and some features were shared by Mishaal Rahman, Editor-in-Chief, XDA Developers. The specifications mentioned by Rahman fall in line with the new leak and in addition, the phone is said to come with Bluetooth v4.2, GPS connectivity, and 1080p video recording capability. It may come with DuoGo and Google Camera Go pre-installed.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: JioPhone Next, JioPhone Next Price in India, JioPhone Next Specifications, JioPhone, Jio, Google
Vineet Washington
