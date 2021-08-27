Technology News
JioPhone Next Pre-Bookings in India to Go Live From Next Week: Report

Jio is said to have initiated talks with its retail partners for the pre-booking.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 August 2021 12:07 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Jio

JioPhone Next was announced at Reliance Industries AGM in June

  • JioPhone Next pre-booking details have been reported online
  • The Jio phone is developed by Jio and Google
  • JioPhone Next price in India may come at Rs. 3,499

JioPhone Next pre-bookings in India will start as early as next week, according to a report. The upcoming smartphone has been jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google and is expected to be an ultra-affordable option for the masses. It was unveiled by the telecom giant at Reliance Industries' Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June and is due to go on sale next month. The JioPhone Next specifications may include an HD display as well as up to 3GB of RAM.

JioPhone Next pre-booking in India (expected)

Citing people familiar with the plans in the retail chain, 91Mobiles reports that JioPhone Next pre-bookings in India will begin next week. Jio is said to have initiated talks with its retail partners for the pre-orders. At the AGM in June, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that the phone would be available on September 10. Jio, however, has not yet provided any further details.

JioPhone Next price in India (expected)

JioPhone Next price in India is yet to be officially revealed. Jio claims that it will be the “most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally”. According to a tipster, the JioPhone Next may come with a price tag of Rs. 3,499.

JioPhone Next specifications (expected)

JioPhone Next specifications are rumoured to include Android 11 (Go edition), a 5.5-inch HD display, and a Qualcomm QM215 SoC. The phone could come in 2GB and 3GB RAM along with 16GB and 32GB of eMMC 4.5 storage options. For photos and videos, the JioPhone Next may carry a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It could pack a 2,500mAh battery and feature dual-SIM support. Furthermore, the budget smartphone is rumoured to have Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS connectivity.

Jio confirmed that the JioPhone Next will come bundled with system-wide Read Aloud and Translate Now features. It will also have a deep integration with Google Assistant and India-specific Snapchat Lenses within the phone's camera.

Further reading: JioPhone Next pre booking, JioPhone Next price in India, JioPhone Next, Jio, Reliance Jio
Jagmeet Singh
