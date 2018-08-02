NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone Leads Indian Mobile Market With 27 Percent Share, Says CMR

, 02 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone Leads Indian Mobile Market With 27 Percent Share, Says CMR

Highlights

  • CyberMedia Research (CMR) published its Q2 Indian mobile market report
  • The Jio Phone is a 4G-enabled feature phone
  • It is said to have birthed a new segment - the Fusion phonez

Jio Phone was the best selling mobile phone in India in the second quarter of 2018 with 27 percent market share, according to a CyberMedia Research (CMR) data. The report claims Jio Phone gave birth to a new category called 'Fusion' phones - handsets that have 4G connectivity and apps in a closed ecosystem, but limited smart functions in a feature phone's body. While it is the market leader in this new segment, smaller players such as Micromax and Lava are launching 4G feature phones too. A new variant of the Mukesh Ambani-led company's handset, named Jio Phone 2, will be released on August 15.

"The second quarter of 2018 saw the arrival of Fusion phones as a distinct category. Though it is primarily driven by Jio Phone, Indian brands like Micromax and Lava are also shipping in smaller quantities," said Narinder Kumar, Lead Analyst, IIG-CMR.

One in four mobile handsets is now being manufactured in India at a completely knocked-down (CKD) level.

"In Q2 2018, there are two trends underlining short-term turbulence. First is the impact of Jio's disruptive monsoon offer leading to erratic demand projection estimations for all major handset brands. Second is the capabilities of smaller players to switch to CKD manufacturing and maintain production levels with their own SMT lines," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Reliance was followed by Samsung at 17.2 percent market share in the mobile handset market.

"In a first for mobile handset brands in India, mobile handset shipments are set to cross a 300 million milestone by the end of 2018 and smartphones will outstrip feature phones and Fusion phones collectively by 2020," the report said.

"Smartphones above Rs. 4,000 are being shipped with 4G connectivity. LTE handsets grew 104 percent compared to the same period last year," the report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Phone, CMR
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019,Yakuza Kiwami 2, and More Games Releasing in August 2018
Tesla Posts Another Loss as the Beleaguered Automaker Seeks to Increase Production
Jio Phone Leads Indian Mobile Market With 27 Percent Share, Says CMR
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Netflix Announces Baahubali Prequel Series
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Release Date, Launch Offers Spotted
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB, 4GB RAM Variants on Open Sale From Today
  4. Moto Z3, Motorola One, Motorola One Power Launch Expected Today
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, New Listing Page Says
  6. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X With Big Batteries, Android 8.1 Launched in India
  7. iPhone 2018 Dummy Leak Tips Design Differences Between the 3 Variants
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin August 15: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo A3s 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant Announced in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.