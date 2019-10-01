Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season

Jio Phone, the affordable smart feature phone supporting 4G LTE, will be available for purchase with a special price of Rs. 699 during this festive season, Reliance Jio announced through a press statement on Tuesday. The phone was launched at Rs. 1,500 back in July 2017, though it received an exchange offer last month that brought its price down to effectively Rs. 501. However, the telco has now announced that the new discounted price, which is available under the "Jio Phone Diwali 2019" offer, will be applicable without any "special conditions" or exchange discounts.

Jio Phone price in India, special offers

As per the Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer, the Jio Phone price in India will be set at Rs. 699. Reliance Jio is also committed to offering data benefits worth Rs. 700 for customers recharging the Jio Phone. To avail additional data, customers will need to make the first seven recharges for which the telco will add additional Rs. 99 worth of data.

Reliance Jio has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the new offer will be applicable starting October 4.

To recall, the Jio Phone was launched back in 2017 with a price tag of Rs. 1,500. It received a Rs. 501 exchange offer last year. However, the customers were required to pay a total of Rs. 1,095 instead of the effective Rs. 501 price to avail the phone.

Jio Phone specifications

The KaiOS-based Jio Phone features a 2.4-inch display and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, coupled with 512MB of RAM. The phone has 4GB of internal storage along with microSD card support (up to 128GB) and includes Wi-Fi connectivity as well as a 2,000mAh battery.

Comes with Google Assistant support, the Jio Phone has 22 Indian languages. It also comes with an option to mirror content playing on the phone to an HDTV using a proprietary cable. Further, there is support for apps such as Facebook, Google Maps, WhatsApp, and YouTube among others.