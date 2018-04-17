Amazon India on Tuesday launched 'Feature Phones Fest' to offer feature phones at discounted prices. The new Amazon sale, which will run until April 20, includes up to 40 percent discount on leading brands and offers up to Rs. 50 cashback via Amazon Pay (minimum purchase Rs. 250, cashback credited in 3 working days). It hosts tons of popular feature phone models, including Jio Phone, Nokia 3310, Nokia 105, Samsung Guru Music 2, and Intex Eco Beats. There are EMI options on various handsets listed on the e-commerce site.

Under the Amazon sale, the Samsung Guru Music 2 with FM radio/ recording and 800mAh battery is available at Rs. 1,625 (MRP Rs. 1,760), while the Intex Eco Beats with a 1.8-inch colour display and a 0.3-megapixel rear camera is listed at Rs. 665 (MRP Rs. 949). There is also the Karbonn K5000 with a 5000mAh battery at Rs. 1,149 (MRP Rs. 1,590). Further, the Samsung Guru FM Plus on sale at Rs. 1,375 (MRP Rs. 1,500) and Micromax X412 at Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 799). The sale also lists the Karbonn K2 Boom Box at Rs. 689 (MRP Rs. 990), Karbonn K9 at Rs. 1,099 (MRP Rs. 1,390), Samsung Metro XL at Rs. 3,225 (MRP Rs. 3,400), and Winstar by Forme W10 Power Bank Phone at Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 1,999). Jio Phone buyers will get cashback of Rs. 50 under the sale.

For Nokia fans, the Amazon sale includes the Nokia 105 at Rs. 960 (MRP Rs. 1,199), Nokia 105 Dual SIM at Rs. 1,120 (MRP Rs. 1,399), Nokia 216 at Rs. 2,300 (MRP Rs. 2,600), Nokia 150 Dual SIM at Rs. 1,949 (MRP Rs. 2,059), and Nokia 3310 at Rs. 3,149 (MRP Rs. 3,599).

Customers looking for combos can pick the IKALL K71 Combo with a monochrome display experience at Rs. 709 (MRP Rs. 1,398) or the IKALL K3310 Combo with a colour display at Rs. 1,049 (MRP Rs. 1,998).

In case if a customer is looking for an ultra-cheap option, the Micromax X412 can be bought at Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 799), Micromax X424 at Rs. 810 (MRP Rs. 999), IKALL K72 at Rs. 429 (MRP Rs. 699), and Aqua Fusion Star at Rs. 849 (MRP Rs. 1,349).

"In today's crowded market for smartphones, feature phones are still in demand owing to their uncompromised utility. The Feature Phones Fest on Amazon.in includes a selection from all the leading brands such as Nokia, Samsung, Micromax, Intex and is sure to excite customers," said Manish Thapa, Senior Manager, Smartphones and Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, in a statement.

