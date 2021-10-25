Technology News
JioPhone Next Specifications Teased; to Run Pragati OS, Feature 13-Megapixel Rear Camera

JioPhone Next said to go on sale just before Diwali.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 October 2021 16:38 IST
JioPhone Next Specifications Teased; to Run Pragati OS, Feature 13-Megapixel Rear Camera

JioPhone Next will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC

Highlights
  • JioPhone Next will come with Read Aloud, Translate features
  • It will run on Android-based Pragati OS
  • JioPhone Next has a Micro-USB port at the bottom

JioPhone Next sale is set to commence just before Diwali. Ahead of that, the phone's key specifications and features have been revealed in a short video teaser. JioPhone Next is teased to run on an optimised Android-based Pragati OS. The phone has been created in partnership with Google and is set to be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. Other features include voice assistance, Read Aloud, Translate, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and preloaded Google, Jio apps. JioPhone Next design details has also been unveiled in this short video.

The video details the making of JioPhone Next and its key features ahead of launch. The first smartphone from Jio has been assembled in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. It will run on the newly designed Pragati OS that is powered by Android and is specifically made for the Indian audience. The new operating system claims to offer “optimum performance while ensuring long battery life.” JioPhone Next will come with automatic software upgrades as well.

The video shows the JioPhone Next handset from various angles, revealing a Micro-USB port, capacitive touch buttons, and a 13-megapixel sensor placed inside a capsule-shaped rear camera module. The module also houses a flash just below the sensor. Rear camera features will include portrait mode, night mode, and preloaded custom India-augmented reality filters. The smartphone is seen to have a dotted textured back panel, rear speakers, and significant bezels surrounding the display. The selfie camera is shown with what appears to be a flash support.

Apart from this, JioPhone Next will also come with a voice assistant that will help users operate the smartphone by responding to commands such as “open app” and “manage settings.” There's also a ‘Read Aloud' feature that allows the user to have on-screen content read out to them. This allows users to consume content by listening in a language which they can understand. Lastly, JioPhone Next integrates a ‘Translate' functionality as well that allows the user to have any text translated to the language of the user's choice.

As mentioned, JioPhone Next is powered by the Qualcomm processor, but the chip model is still unknown. A recent Google Play Console listing suggested that the phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 (QM215) SoC. A previous leak suggests that the upcoming Jio smartphone may cost Rs. 3,499, or under $50.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioPhone Next, JioPhone Next price in India, JioPhone Next specifications, Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio Phone Next
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Cloud to Stop Support for Gallery Sync and Drive Storage for My Files: All Details

Related Stories

JioPhone Next Specifications Teased; to Run Pragati OS, Feature 13-Megapixel Rear Camera
Read in: हिंदी
