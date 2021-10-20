Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Said to Come With Snapdragon 215 SoC

JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Said to Come With Snapdragon 215 SoC

JioPhone Next is expected to start shipping out by November.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 October 2021 11:15 IST
JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Said to Come With Snapdragon 215 SoC

Photo Credit: Google Play Console

JioPhone Next is said to come with an HD+ display with 720x1,440 pixels resolution

Highlights
  • JioPhone Next will reportedly run Android 11 (Go Edition)
  • Its Snapdragon 215 SoC is said to be paired with 2GB of RAM
  • JioPhone Next may be priced at Rs. 3,499 or $50

JioPhone Next's launch seems imminent as the smartphone has been allegedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing. The listing hints at key specifications of the upcoming smartphone from the Indian telecom giant. JioPhone Next was announced at Jio's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June and was slated to release in September. However, the smartphone is now said to start shipping in the upcoming festive season (around Diwali) in early November. Jio has also confirmed a few specifications of the JioPhone Next.

As per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yaday (@yabhishekhd), the JioPhone Next has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing recently. The listing mentions that the upcoming Jio smartphone will sport an HD+ display with a 720x1,440 pixels resolution and a 320dpi screen density. The JioPhone Next will run Android 11 (Go edition), as per the listing. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 (QM215) SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The chipset is said to come with an Adreno 306 GPU and a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU.

The Google Play Console listing comes with a render of the upcoming smartphone that shows only the front. There are thick bezels on the right and left side of the upcoming Jio smartphone and it has a massive chin and forehead. The latter houses an earpiece, selfie camera, and some sensors. On the right spine, a volume rocker and a power button are visible in the render.

JioPhone Next's sale is expected to commence around Diwali 2021, Jio announced in September. The delay in the announcement of the price and delivery dates of the JioPhone Next is said to be connected to the ongoing global chip shortage. A previous leak suggests that the upcoming Jio smartphone may cost Rs. 3,499 or $50.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, JioPhone Next, JioPhone Next Specifications, JioPhone Next Price in India, Google Play Console
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Confirmed for October 28, Listing Hints at Three Variants
Money Heist Season 5 Watched by 69 Million, Best Run in Netflix Series’ History

Related Stories

JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Said to Come With Snapdragon 215 SoC
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  4. JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 215 SoC
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  6. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  7. Android 12 Update Starts Rolling Out for Eligible Google Pixel Phones
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap Launches Arcadia Studio to Create Augmented Reality Advertisements
  2. Squid Game Craze Lifts Netflix Quarter With Over 4 Million New Subscribers
  3. Pixel Pass Subscription Plans Announced, Will Bundle Pixel 6 Series Phones With Google Services
  4. ‘I See NFTs as New Canvas’: Martha Stewart Launches NFT Store
  5. Money Heist Season 5 Watched by 69 Million, Best Run in Netflix Series’ History
  6. JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Said to Come With Snapdragon 215 SoC
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Confirmed for October 28, Listing Hints at Three Variants
  8. Bitcoin Nears New All-Time High After First ETF, Memecoin Surge Slows
  9. Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 142 Million Viewers Tune In
  10. Bitcoin ETF Debuts on New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Nears Record
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com