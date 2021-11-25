JioPhone Next is now available for purchase via the Reliance Digital website for the first time since the affordable smartphone was launched earlier this month. It was previously accessible to customers via JioMart, after registering to purchase the handset. JioPhone Next features the Snapdragon 215 SoC, a 5.45-inch screen, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Buyers will now be able to pick up a JioPhone Next at the launch price.

JioPhone Next price in India, availability

On Reliance Digital, JioPhone Next is currently priced at Rs. 6,499. The smartphone is also available with EMI plans starting as low as Rs. 305.93 a month, which include data benefits. However, customers should note that these will make the smartphone more expensive than purchasing the handset up front and buying separate data plans.

Meanwhile, Reliance Digital is also offering discounts on Yes Bank credit cards (10 percent off), American Express credit cards (7.5 percent off), and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards (five percent off) on JioPhone Next purchases.

JioPhone Next specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC, JioPhone Next offers dual-SIM 4G connectivity. The smartphone sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display which comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. JioPhone Next is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB via microSD.

The smartphone runs on Jio's Pragati OS, which is based on Google's Android 11 (Go edition) and runs on a 3,500mAh battery that charges over a Micro-USB port. JioPhone features a 13-megapixel rear camera, plus an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The company has partnered with Google to create the smartphone, and offers features such as regional language support, a screen reader, Web pages translation, quick file transfers, and special camera filters on the affordable smartphone.