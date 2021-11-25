Technology News
  JioPhone Next Now Available to Purchase via Reliance Digital Website, No Registration Required

JioPhone Next Now Available to Purchase via Reliance Digital Website, No Registration Required

JioPhone Next features a Snapdragon 215 SoC, a 5.45-inch screen, and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2021 17:14 IST
JioPhone Next Now Available to Purchase via Reliance Digital Website, No Registration Required

Photo Credit: Jio

JioPhone Next runs on the in-house Pragati OS, based on Android

Highlights
  • JioPhone Next can now be purchased online at the same Rs. 6,499 price tag
  • Customers will not have to register in order to purchase JioPhone Next
  • Reliance is also offering discounts when purchasing JioPhone Next online

JioPhone Next is now available for purchase via the Reliance Digital website for the first time since the affordable smartphone was launched earlier this month. It was previously accessible to customers via JioMart, after registering to purchase the handset. JioPhone Next features the Snapdragon 215 SoC, a 5.45-inch screen, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Buyers will now be able to pick up a JioPhone Next at the launch price.

JioPhone Next price in India, availability

On Reliance Digital, JioPhone Next is currently priced at Rs. 6,499. The smartphone is also available with EMI plans starting as low as Rs. 305.93 a month, which include data benefits. However, customers should note that these will make the smartphone more expensive than purchasing the handset up front and buying separate data plans.

Meanwhile, Reliance Digital is also offering discounts on Yes Bank credit cards (10 percent off), American Express credit cards (7.5 percent off), and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards (five percent off) on JioPhone Next purchases.

JioPhone Next specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC, JioPhone Next offers dual-SIM 4G connectivity. The smartphone sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display which comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. JioPhone Next is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB via microSD.

The smartphone runs on Jio's Pragati OS, which is based on Google's Android 11 (Go edition) and runs on a 3,500mAh battery that charges over a Micro-USB port. JioPhone features a 13-megapixel rear camera, plus an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The company has partnered with Google to create the smartphone, and offers features such as regional language support, a screen reader, Web pages translation, quick file transfers, and special camera filters on the affordable smartphone.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
