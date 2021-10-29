Technology News
JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing

JioPhone Next can be purchased by paying Rs. 1,999 initially, and then the rest can be paid in EMIs.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 October 2021 17:15 IST
JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing

JioPhone Next can also be bought for Rs. 6,499 without EMI plan

Highlights
  • JioPhone Next is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC
  • JioPhone Next EMI plans start from as low as Rs. 300 per month
  • JioPhone Next registration can be done on WhatsApp or company site

JioPhone Next, the budgeted entry-level smartphone from Reliance and Google, has finally been launched in India. The handset will be available from Diwali and its pricing details have been revealed. Reliance has announced easy EMI plans that allow customers to buy the phone for as low as Rs. 1,999. These EMIs start from as low as Rs. 300 per month. The JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS, an Android-based software that is made specifically for the Indian audience. Other features include a 13-megapixel rear camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC, and Translate Now feature.

JioPhone Next price in India, availability

The new JioPhone Next is priced in India at Rs. 6,499. The smartphone can be purchased upfront without any EMI options for the said amount. Alternatively, buyers can opt for the Easy EMI option wherein users will have to pay Rs. 1,999 initially (plus Rs. 501 processing fees), and then pay the balance amount in easy EMI.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that the JioPhone Next can be purchased from Diwali, i.e., from November 4. To purchase the handset, users need to visit the nearest Jio Mart digital retailer or go the website and register. Registration can also be done on WhatsApp and users need to send a ‘Hi' to 7018270182 to begin the process. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent to the buyer. The customer will need to visit the nearby JioMart retailer to collect their JioPhone Next.

The company says that it has partnered with more 30,000 retail outlets across India to ensure easy access to the JioPhone Next. It has also made available paperless digital financing option, extending to the remotest corners of the country, making it geographically accessible to every Indian.

The EMI plans are available for 18 months and 24 months. These plans come bundled with voice and data benefits from Jio, so users can opt for these carrier plans to suit what's best for them. Jio offers the Always-on plan Large plan, XL plan, and XXL plan to JioPhone Next buyers.

Always-on plan – This plan is priced at Rs. 300 per month for 24 months or Rs. 350 per month for 18 months. In addition to paying the EMI of the JioPhone Next, users will also get 5GB data and 100 minutes of calling per month.

Large plan – This plan is priced at Rs. 450 per month for 24 months or Rs. 500 per month for 18 months. It bundles 1.5GB per day data and unlimited voice calling benefits.

XL plan – This plan is priced at Rs. 500 for 24 months and Rs. 550 for 18 months. It also offers 2GB per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

XXL plan – This plan is priced at Rs. 550 per month for 24 months and Rs. 600 per month for 18 months. It comes bundled with 2.5GB per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. For availing these EMI plans, customers will have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 501.

JioPhone Next specifications

On the specifications front, the JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android that is tailored for users in India. It features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and an anti-fingerprint coating. The phone is powered by the 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the JioPhone Next features a 13-megapixel rear camera and has an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well. Rear camera features will include portrait mode, night mode, and preloaded custom India-augmented reality filters. The phone packs a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options include a Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM (Nano) slots. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. JioPhone Next will come with automatic software upgrades as well.

JioPhone Next comes with Google Assistant support to will help users operate the smartphone by responding to commands such as “open app” and “manage settings.” There's also a ‘Read Aloud' feature that allows the user to have on-screen content read out to them. This allows users to consume content by listening in a language that they can understand. Lastly, JioPhone Next integrates a ‘Translate' functionality as well that allows the user to have any text translated to the language of the user's choice.


