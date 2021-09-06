Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know

Jio Phone Next is all set to launch in India on September 10, or Ganesh Chaturthi. The phone was announced at the 44th Reliance Industries AGM back in June. It was positioned as the ultra-affordable 4G smartphone that has been co-developed by Reliance Jio and Google. Jio Phone Next's pricing and specifications haven't been unveiled officially yet, but there have been several leaks. The Jio Phone Next offers Google Play store access and will is confirmed to come with features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and language translation.

Jio Phone Next price in India, availability (expected)

Reliance announced during the AGM that the Jio Phone Next will be available on September 10, or the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. A recent report suggested that the company has initiated talks with its retail partners for the sale of the phone. The price of the Jio Phone Next is yet to be revealed, but a leak suggests that it may cost Rs. 3,499.

Jio Phone Next specifications (confirmed and expected)

As for specifications and design, the Jio Phone Next will be an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone that comes with significant bezels around the display and a single rear and front camera setup. The Jio Phone Next is designed for people looking to upgrade from 2G to 4G connectivity. As mentioned, it will come preloaded with Read Aloud and Translate Now features. The company says that both new features can be used on webpages, apps, messages, and photos. It will support Google Assistant for voice-assisted features. Further, Google has partnered with Snap to integrate India-specific Snapchat Lenses into the phone's camera. Additionally, the phone comes preloaded with Google Play store along with Google Play Protect.

Past leaks suggest that the Jio Phone Next may run on Android 11 (Go edition) and feature a 5.5-inch HD display. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm QM215 SoC, come with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and offer 16GB or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 internal storage. It is likely to feature a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The phone could be backed by a 2,500mAh battery. Jio Phone Next may have dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v4.2 support, GPS connectivity, and 1080p video recording capability. It may come with DuoGo and Google Camera Go pre-installed.