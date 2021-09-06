Technology News
loading

Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know

Jio Phone Next price in India is expected to be set at Rs. 3,499, and sales are expected to start soon.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 September 2021 16:56 IST
Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know

Jio Phone Next is expected to run on Android 11 (Go Edition).

Highlights
  • Jio Phone Next may feature a 5.5-inch HD display
  • Jio Phone Next may come with a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • The phone could be backed by a 2,500mAh battery

Jio Phone Next is all set to launch in India on September 10, or Ganesh Chaturthi. The phone was announced at the 44th Reliance Industries AGM back in June. It was positioned as the ultra-affordable 4G smartphone that has been co-developed by Reliance Jio and Google. Jio Phone Next's pricing and specifications haven't been unveiled officially yet, but there have been several leaks. The Jio Phone Next offers Google Play store access and will is confirmed to come with features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and language translation.

Jio Phone Next price in India, availability (expected)

Reliance announced during the AGM that the Jio Phone Next will be available on September 10, or the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. A recent report suggested that the company has initiated talks with its retail partners for the sale of the phone. The price of the Jio Phone Next is yet to be revealed, but a leak suggests that it may cost Rs. 3,499.

Jio Phone Next specifications (confirmed and expected)

As for specifications and design, the Jio Phone Next will be an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone that comes with significant bezels around the display and a single rear and front camera setup. The Jio Phone Next is designed for people looking to upgrade from 2G to 4G connectivity. As mentioned, it will come preloaded with Read Aloud and Translate Now features. The company says that both new features can be used on webpages, apps, messages, and photos. It will support Google Assistant for voice-assisted features. Further, Google has partnered with Snap to integrate India-specific Snapchat Lenses into the phone's camera. Additionally, the phone comes preloaded with Google Play store along with Google Play Protect.

Past leaks suggest that the Jio Phone Next may run on Android 11 (Go edition) and feature a 5.5-inch HD display. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm QM215 SoC, come with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and offer 16GB or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 internal storage. It is likely to feature a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The phone could be backed by a 2,500mAh battery. Jio Phone Next may have dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v4.2 support, GPS connectivity, and 1080p video recording capability. It may come with DuoGo and Google Camera Go pre-installed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Phone Next, Jio Phone Next Price in India, Jio Phone Next Specifications, Jio, Reliance, Reliance Jio, JioPhone Next
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings

Related Stories

Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  3. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  5. Cryptocurrency Miners Are Having a Tough Time Exiting China
  6. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Oppo Enco Buds to Launch in India on September 8: All Details
  10. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet Expected to Launch on September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Oppo Enco Buds to Launch in India on September 8; Will Come With Up to 24 Hours of Playback Time
  3. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Completes Over 9,000 Orbits Around Moon, Says ISRO
  6. NoiseFit Core Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 Build Launched in India
  7. Jason Momoa Reveals New Blue Stealth Suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
  8. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of India Launch, Cobble and Pocket Speakers Arriving Alongside
  9. WhatsApp Emoji Reactions Spotted, Chat Bubble Redesign Seen on iOS Too
  10. Samsung Offered Big Tax Breaks to Build $17 Billion Chip Plant in Texas City
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com