JioPhone Next Comes Preloaded With Device Lock 'Feature' to Avoid Payment Defaults

JioPhone Next has EMI options clubbed with its prepaid plans.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 November 2021 15:38 IST
JioPhone Next comes with an upfront price of Rs. 1,999

Highlights
  • JioPhone Next highlights the locking feature from its notification panel
  • Jio is aimed to avoid payment defaults through the feature
  • JioPhone Next price is set at Rs. 6,499 without EMI options

JioPhone Next is preloaded with device lock that allows Reliance Jio to restrict access in case you are not able to pay its EMIs. The device lock "feature," as it is called by the company in an onscreen banner, appeared on the early units of the JioPhone Next that have been showcased to the media ahead of its sale. Jio announced the availability of JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google last week. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,499, though it can be purchased by paying an upfront amount of Rs. 1,999 and the rest via easy EMI instalments for up to 24 months.

The preloaded device lock measure is meant to restrict user access if a customer fails to pay the EMIs. However, instead of keeping it in the background, Jio has placed a banner on the notification panel that highlights the lock and reads, “Device provided by the financer.”

It is safe to expect that the device lock will be limited to the JioPhone Next units that will be purchased via EMI options and would not be available if a customer is paying the entire price of the phone at once.

JioPhone Next is notably not the first Android phone in the Indian market to preload a measure that will restrict its access in case of payment defaults. Some finance companies and private money lenders in India have also started deploying similar solutions on the phones that are being purchased through their EMI options to recover the debt.

Last year, Google was also spotted creating an app called Device Lock Controller that was aimed to restrict access to the device if the user is not able to pay its instalments.

Gadgets 360 has learnt that Jio has natively developed the device lock measure available on JioPhone Next to avoid bad debt instances due to non-payment of EMIs in the future.

Unlike regular EMI options, Jio has clubbed the instalments for the JioPhone Next with its dedicated prepaid plans. These plans start from Rs. 300 a month for 24 months and go up to Rs. 600 a month for 18 months. Each plan includes data and voice call benefits alongside the EMI of the JioPhone Next.

Comments

Further reading: JioPhone Next Price, JioPhone Next, Jio Phone Next, Jio, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
