Reliance Industries at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday announced the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer that will start from July 21. Under the new offer, existing feature phone users can get the Jio Phone in lieu of their old phone at Rs. 501. "We have just reduced the effective cost of the Jio Phone from Rs. 1,500 to as low as Rs. 501," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, while announcing the latest Jio Phone-focused offer at the AGM. The event also say the launch of Jio GigaFiber and Jio Phone 2.

The Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer will be available throughout India starting July 21. Customers availing the offer will need to exchange their feature phones to get the Jio Phone that was launched in July last year. Unlike traditional feature phones, the KaiOS-based Jio Phone offers 4G VoLTE connectivity and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, coupled with 512MB of RAM. It also sports a 2.4-inch display and has 4GB of internal storage along with microSD card support (up to 128GB), Wi-Fi, and a 2000mAh battery.

Jio Phone includes as many as 22 Indian languages and has Google Assistant support. The handset also offers an option to mirror content playing on the phone to an HDTV using a proprietary cable. Further, it comes preloaded with apps such as JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV, and JioXpressNews. Reliance Jio in February also announced the arrival of the official Facebook app that can be installed via the Jio AppStore.