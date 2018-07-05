NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer Announced; Aims to Bring More Feature Phone Users on Board

Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer Announced; Aims to Bring More Feature Phone Users on Board

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer Announced; Aims to Bring More Feature Phone Users on Board

Highlights

  • Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer has been announced
  • Under the offer, feature phone users can buy the Jio Phone at Rs. 501
  • The offer will be kicked off on July 21

Reliance Industries at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday announced the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer that will start from July 21. Under the new offer, existing feature phone users can get the Jio Phone in lieu of their old phone at Rs. 501. "We have just reduced the effective cost of the Jio Phone from Rs. 1,500 to as low as Rs. 501," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, while announcing the latest Jio Phone-focused offer at the AGM. The event also say the launch of Jio GigaFiber and Jio Phone 2.

The Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer will be available throughout India starting July 21. Customers availing the offer will need to exchange their feature phones to get the Jio Phone that was launched in July last year. Unlike traditional feature phones, the KaiOS-based Jio Phone offers 4G VoLTE connectivity and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, coupled with 512MB of RAM. It also sports a 2.4-inch display and has 4GB of internal storage along with microSD card support (up to 128GB), Wi-Fi, and a 2000mAh battery.

Jio Phone Review

Jio Phone includes as many as 22 Indian languages and has Google Assistant support. The handset also offers an option to mirror content playing on the phone to an HDTV using a proprietary cable. Further, it comes preloaded with apps such as JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV, and JioXpressNews. Reliance Jio in February also announced the arrival of the official Facebook app that can be installed via the Jio AppStore.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jio Phone

Jio Phone

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Low upfront cost
  • 4G and VoLTE support
  • Jio Apps with free subscription
  • Excellent battery life
  • OTA update capability
  • Bad
  • Low quality screen
  • Plenty of fine print
Read detailed Jio Phone review
Display2.40-inch
Processor1.2GHz dual-core
Front Camera0.3-megapixel
Resolution240x320 pixels
RAM512MB
OSKAI OS
Storage4GB
Rear Camera2-megapixel
Battery Capacity2000mAh
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance Industries, Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama
Reliance Jio Now Has 215 Million Customers: Mukesh Ambani
Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer Announced; Aims to Bring More Feature Phone Users on Board
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber With Up to 1Gbps Speed Coming to 1,100 Cities: Highlights
  2. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  3. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  4. BSNL Offers Rs. 491 Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel
  5. Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer Announced, Reduces Effective Price
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  7. Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
  8. Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Full Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Flash Sale Today via Flipkart
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.