Jio Phone Gets Kumbh Mela Information Services, Features, and More

, 08 January 2019
Jio Phone Gets Kumbh Mela Information Services, Features, and More

Reliance Jio on Monday said that its Jio Phone will provide information services about the upcoming Kumbh Mela such as event schedules at the mega religious congregation.

According to Reliance Jio, under the services, Jio Phone users would get information of the whole event, travel information of special trains and buses, and route maps, among others.

"The Kumbh Jio Phone along with the power of Jio 4G data will ensure that the Kumbh pilgrims can make the most of their pilgrimage," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Visitors would get schedules of the events, information and updates on ticket bookings, and features such as "family locator", "lost and found" services and "Kumbh devotional content", among others. 

The new Kumbh functionality will be available to both existing and new Jio Phone users, Reliance Jio said. Users can get to the Kumbh functionalities through the Jio Store on the Jio Phone. A special helpline number ‘1991' has also been created to answer queries on the Jio Phone. 

A Jio spokesperson commented on the launch of the initiative, and said, “Jio Phone is at the centre of innovation and the Kumbh JioPhone initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the Jio Phone consumers. The Jio Phone has become the largest selling phone in India simply because of the value it translates into and the features it offers. We are proud of the fact that everyone in India can now get access to a smartphone at as low as Rs. 501 with features and functionalities that are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India.”

Written with inputs from IANS

