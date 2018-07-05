Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama exchange offer was announced today at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) to make it easier for buyers to upgrade to the Jio Phone. As part of the offer, users can upgrade to the Jio Phone by exchanging their existing feature phones. Reliance Industries claims that this Monsoon Hungama offer will bring down the effective price of Jio Phone from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 501. The Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer will be available throughout India starting July 21. At the event, Jio also announced the launch of Jio GigaFiber broadband service in 1,100 cities and release the Jio Phone 2 4G feature phone with QWERTY keyboard on August 15.

Ambani said at the RIL AGM, "We have reduced the effective entry cost of the Jio Phone from Rs. 1,500 to as low as Rs. 501. Our purpose is to accelerate the digital revolution in India with the extreme affordability of a Jio Phone, so that each and every Indian can access the Internet and enjoy the digital life. With the added functionalities, our wider network reach across India and strong retail presence across India, the goal that I have now set for our Jio team is to enable 100 million users on this Jio Phone platform in the shortest possible time."

Unlike traditional feature phones, the KaiOS-based Jio Phone offers 4G VoLTE connectivity and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, coupled with 512MB of RAM. It also sports a 2.4-inch display and has 4GB of internal storage along with microSD card support (up to 128GB), Wi-Fi, and a 2000mAh battery.

Jio Phone includes as many as 22 Indian languages and has Google Assistant support. The handset also offers an option to mirror content playing on the phone to an HDTV using a proprietary cable. Further, it comes preloaded with apps such as JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV, and JioXpressNews. Reliance Jio in February also announced the arrival of the official Facebook app that can be installed via the Jio AppStore.