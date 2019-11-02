Jio kicked off the Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer last month, giving buyers a chance to purchase the Jio Phone at a special price of Rs. 699 during the festive season. Jio claims to have received an overwhelmingly positive response for the offer and has now extended it by another month that will span November 2019. In addition to a price cut of Rs. 801, Jio will also offer data benefits worth Rs. 693 to customers, taking the total benefits tally to roughly Rs. 1,500, equivalent to the cost of the phone itself.

“Under the Jio Phone Diwali Offer, Jio Phone witnessed an unprecedented record demand during the past 3 weeks, due to which Jio has decided to continue the onslaught for 1 additional month (November). The feature phone users who were not able to join the Jio movement during the Jio Phone Diwali offer, now get another month to avail the benefits of the festive offer and migrate to Jio Digital Life”, Jio said in a statement.

Jio Phone price in India, offers

As part of the Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer, buyers can purchase the 4G-enabled Jio Phone at an upfront cost of Rs. 699, which translates to a discount of Rs. 801 on the Jio Phone's original asking price of Rs. 1,500. Jio will also offer data benefits worth Rs. 693 to customers that will be credited in the form of cellular data worth Rs. 99 for seven recharges in a row.

However, it must be noted that the minimum recharge value must be Rs. 99 per month in order to avail the extra benefits. Buyers will also have to purchase a Jio SIM to go with the offer. The Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer is now live and will go through the whole month of November. You can learn more about the terms and conditions on this page.

Jio Phone specifications

Jio Phone runs KaiOS and sports a 2.4-inch display. It is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM. The phone offers 4GB of internal storage and can also accommodate a microSD card (up to 128GB) for storage expansion. It also supports Wi-Fi connectivity and comes equipped with a 2,000mAh battery. The Jio Phone also comes with Google Assistant onboard and supports 22 Indian languages. It also lets users mirror the content playing on the phone to an HDTV using a proprietary cable. Moreover, there is support for popular apps such as Facebook, Google Maps, WhatsApp, and YouTube among others.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.