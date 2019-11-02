Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Jio Phone 2019 Diwali Offer Extended for Another Month, Letting You Get the Jio Phone at Rs. 699 Only

Jio Phone 2019 Diwali Offer Extended for Another Month, Letting You Get the Jio Phone at Rs. 699 Only

The Jio Phone 2019 Diwali Offer has been extended until the end of November.

By | Updated: 2 November 2019 19:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone 2019 Diwali Offer Extended for Another Month, Letting You Get the Jio Phone at Rs. 699 Only

Jio Phone was originally launched carrying a price tag of Rs.1,500

Highlights
  • Jio Phone 2019 Diwali offer brings the phone’s price down to Rs. 699
  • Jio is offering additional data benefits worth Rs. 693 to customers
  • The benefit will be credited in the form of data worth Rs. 99 per month

Jio kicked off the Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer last month, giving buyers a chance to purchase the Jio Phone at a special price of Rs. 699 during the festive season. Jio claims to have received an overwhelmingly positive response for the offer and has now extended it by another month that will span November 2019. In addition to a price cut of Rs. 801, Jio will also offer data benefits worth Rs. 693 to customers, taking the total benefits tally to roughly Rs. 1,500, equivalent to the cost of the phone itself.

“Under the Jio Phone Diwali Offer, Jio Phone witnessed an unprecedented record demand during the past 3 weeks, due to which Jio has decided to continue the onslaught for 1 additional month (November). The feature phone users who were not able to join the Jio movement during the Jio Phone Diwali offer, now get another month to avail the benefits of the festive offer and migrate to Jio Digital Life”, Jio said in a statement.

Jio Phone price in India, offers   

As part of the Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer, buyers can purchase the 4G-enabled Jio Phone at an upfront cost of Rs. 699, which translates to a discount of Rs. 801 on the Jio Phone's original asking price of Rs. 1,500. Jio will also offer data benefits worth Rs. 693 to customers that will be credited in the form of cellular data worth Rs. 99 for seven recharges in a row.

However, it must be noted that the minimum recharge value must be Rs. 99 per month in order to avail the extra benefits. Buyers will also have to purchase a Jio SIM to go with the offer. The Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer is now live and will go through the whole month of November. You can learn more about the terms and conditions on this page.

Jio Phone specifications    

Jio Phone runs KaiOS and sports a 2.4-inch display. It is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM. The phone offers 4GB of internal storage and can also accommodate a microSD card (up to 128GB) for storage expansion. It also supports Wi-Fi connectivity and comes equipped with a 2,000mAh battery. The Jio Phone also comes with Google Assistant onboard and supports 22 Indian languages. It also lets users mirror the content playing on the phone to an HDTV using a proprietary cable. Moreover, there is support for popular apps such as Facebook, Google Maps, WhatsApp, and YouTube among others.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Phone 2019 Diwali Offer, Jio Phone, Jio Phone Price in India, Jio Phone Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving Android 10 Upgrade With Stable OxygenOS 10.0 Update
Jio Phone 2019 Diwali Offer Extended for Another Month, Letting You Get the Jio Phone at Rs. 699 Only
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  2. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  3. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Its First Smartphone, Made by Smartisan
  4. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  6. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
  10. In Better Season 2, Jack Ryan Tackles How the US Is Its Own Worst Enemy
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Smartphone Launching in November, China Telecom Reveals
  2. Jio Phone 2019 Diwali Offer Extended for Another Month, Letting You Get the Jio Phone at Rs. 699 Only
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving Android 10 Upgrade With Stable OxygenOS 10.0 Update
  4. Facebook Was Also Interested in Acquiring Fitbit, but at Half of Google's Offer Price: Report
  5. Netflix, Hotstar Censorship Wanted by 57 Percent of Indians, Survey Shows
  6. WeWork and Ex-CEO Neumann Accused of Pregnancy Discrimination by Former Employee
  7. Waymo Tests 'Rider Only' Service and Looks Beyond Robo-Taxis
  8. Google Pixel 4’s Recorder App Is Coming to Older Pixel Phones
  9. Ola, Uber to Deactivate Surge Pricing During Odd-Even Scheme in Delhi
  10. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image Leaked, More Alleged Renders Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.