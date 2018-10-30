NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Jio Phone Gift Card Priced at Rs. 1,095 Now Available via Amazon.in, Reliance Digital Stores

Jio Phone Gift Card Priced at Rs. 1,095 Now Available via Amazon.in, Reliance Digital Stores

, 30 October 2018
Jio Phone gift card is priced at Rs. 1,095

Highlights

  • Jio Phone gift card price is Rs. 1,095
  • It entitles the user to exchange their existing phone for Jio Phone
  • A six-month Rs. 99 recharge pack is also bundled with Jio Phone gift card

Reliance Jio has now unveiled the Jio Phone gift card for those interested in getting their hands on the first-generation smart feature phone as part of the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama exchange offer. To recall, under the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer, users can exchange their existing feature phones for a new Jio Phone at a price of Rs. 501. With the Jio Phone gift card priced at Rs. 1,095, the additional Rs. 594 amount will be used for a six-month recharge of the Rs. 99 Jio recharge pack exclusive to the Jio Phone. The Jio Phone is available in India at a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,499, outside of the offer.

Jio Phone gift card price and details

Jio Phone gift card is now available via Amazon.in and Reliance Digital offline stores. The Amazon listing states that the Jio Phone gift card cannot be returned or refunded once bought. The Rs. 1,095 Jio Phone Gift Card is being targeted as a prospective Diwali gift for family, friends, or even as a corporate gift.

Part of the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama exchange offer, the phone swap can be conducted at any Jio authorised retail outlet on producing a 2G/ 3G/ 4G phone less than 3 years old.

The Rs. 99 Jio Phone recharge pack offers users with unlimited voice calls (local, STD, and roaming), 500MB of 4G data per day, 300 SMS messages, and complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps with a total validity of 30 days. The amount of Rs. 594 will enable the customer to avail six back-to-back recharges. Apart from this, the gift card also comes with a free exchange bonus data voucher of 6GB, taking the total data benefits to 96GB.

Apart from this pack, there are two other Jio Phone exclusive recharge packs. The base pack priced at Rs. 49 comes with a total of 1GB of high-speed monthly data, truly unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS messages, and complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps. Validity of the pack is 28 days. The Rs. 153 recharge pack comes with truly unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB 4G data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and subscription to Jio apps.

