Jio Phone 2021 offer has been announced by Reliance Jio that brings unlimited voice calls and data access for 24 months along with a Jio Phone at a combo price of Rs. 1,999. The telecom operator has also offered a 12-month version with the same list of benefits at Rs. 1,499. Jio claimed that it already has over 100 million Jio Phone users in the country and is aiming to attract 300 million feature phone customers through its new offer.

Customers availing the Jio Phone 2021 offer at Rs. 1,999 will be eligible to avail the Jio Phone along with 24 months of unlimited voice calls and data, without requiring any recharge. It is important to point out that the offer will bring 2GB of high-speed data allocation per month throughout the 24-month validity. Post that allocation, data speeds will be dropped to 64Kbps.

In case if a user doesn't want to go for 24 months, Jio also has the same list of benefits along with one year of validity at Rs. 1,499. Existing Jio Phone users can also opt for 12 months of unlimited voice calls and data (with 2GB high-speed quota per month) at Rs. 749.

The offer will go live from March 1 through all Reliance Retail and Jio retailers in the country.

Launched back in July 2017, the Jio Phone comes Jio's first 4G-enabled smart feature phone. It runs on KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch display. The phone also comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel selfie camera. Furthermore, the Jio Phone supports apps including WhatsApp and YouTube.

This is notably not the first time when Jio has brought an offer to attract feature phone customers towards its Jio Phone. The company in 2019 offered the phone at a special price of Rs. 699. It also introduced a Jio Phone gift card as well as an exchange offer for existing feature phone customers in the past.

Jio is also in the development of preparing its low-cost Android smartphone in partnership with Google. That model is also anticipated for this current quarter.

