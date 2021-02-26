Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Jio Phone 2021 Offer: Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Data, and Jio Phone at as Low as Rs. 1,499

Jio Phone 2021 Offer: Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Data, and Jio Phone at as Low as Rs. 1,499

Existing Jio Phone users can also get 12 months of unlimited voice and data access at Rs. 749.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 February 2021 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone 2021 Offer: Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Data, and Jio Phone at as Low as Rs. 1,499

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Jio Phone customers will be able to get the new offer from March 1

Highlights
  • Jio Phone 2021 offer brings unlimited voice calls for up to 24 months
  • Customers also get 2GB high-speed data access
  • Jio Phone customers paying Rs. 1,499 get the same benefits for 12 months

Jio Phone 2021 offer has been announced by Reliance Jio that brings unlimited voice calls and data access for 24 months along with a Jio Phone at a combo price of Rs. 1,999. The telecom operator has also offered a 12-month version with the same list of benefits at Rs. 1,499. Jio claimed that it already has over 100 million Jio Phone users in the country and is aiming to attract 300 million feature phone customers through its new offer.

Customers availing the Jio Phone 2021 offer at Rs. 1,999 will be eligible to avail the Jio Phone along with 24 months of unlimited voice calls and data, without requiring any recharge. It is important to point out that the offer will bring 2GB of high-speed data allocation per month throughout the 24-month validity. Post that allocation, data speeds will be dropped to 64Kbps.

In case if a user doesn't want to go for 24 months, Jio also has the same list of benefits along with one year of validity at Rs. 1,499. Existing Jio Phone users can also opt for 12 months of unlimited voice calls and data (with 2GB high-speed quota per month) at Rs. 749.

The offer will go live from March 1 through all Reliance Retail and Jio retailers in the country.

Launched back in July 2017, the Jio Phone comes Jio's first 4G-enabled smart feature phone. It runs on KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch display. The phone also comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel selfie camera. Furthermore, the Jio Phone supports apps including WhatsApp and YouTube.

This is notably not the first time when Jio has brought an offer to attract feature phone customers towards its Jio Phone. The company in 2019 offered the phone at a special price of Rs. 699. It also introduced a Jio Phone gift card as well as an exchange offer for existing feature phone customers in the past.

Jio is also in the development of preparing its low-cost Android smartphone in partnership with Google. That model is also anticipated for this current quarter.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jio Phone

Jio Phone

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Low upfront cost
  • 4G and VoLTE support
  • Jio Apps with free subscription
  • Excellent battery life
  • OTA update capability
  • Bad
  • Low quality screen
  • Plenty of fine print
Read detailed Jio Phone review
Display 2.40-inch
Processor Spreadtrum SC9820A (SPRD 9820A/QC8905)
Front Camera 0.3-megapixel
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 512MB
Storage 4GB
Battery Capacity 2000mAh
OS KAI OS
Resolution 240x320 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Phone 2021 offer, Jio Phone, Jio, Reliance Jio
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Coinbase: Finding Bitcoin Inventor Satoshi Nakamoto Could Harm the Cryptocurrency
Jio Phone 2021 Offer: Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Data, and Jio Phone at as Low as Rs. 1,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  2. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  3. Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Go Live Ahead of March 3 Launch
  4. Redmi K40 May Launch as a Poco 5G Phone Globally
  5. Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra-HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. WandaVision Episode 8 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  7. BSNL Introduces Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 555 Broadband Plans: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Review: End of the Line for the Galaxy M51?
  9. Bounce Bike Rental App Is Launching Its First Electric Scooter in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Sleep API to Improve Sleep Tracking, Save Your Phone Battery
  2. Jio Phone 2021 Offer: Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Data, and Jio Phone at as Low as Rs. 1,499
  3. Coinbase: Finding Bitcoin Inventor Satoshi Nakamoto Could Harm the Cryptocurrency
  4. PlayStation 5 Could Get an Update to Unlock M.2 Expansion Slot This Summer
  5. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India
  6. Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. Spotify Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Filter Liked Songs by Mood, Genre
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Launching in India in March, Price Tipped
  9. Oppo Find X3 Series Price and Colour Options Surface Online, Tipped to Launch on March 11
  10. Xbox Series S Pre-Orders Return on Amazon, Flipkart; Series X to Start Shipping From April 16
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com