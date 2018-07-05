Jio Phone to Get WhatsApp, YouTube Support: All You Need to Know

Reliance launched the Jio Phone last year at its AGM with an aim to deliver 4G network and free voice calling to feature phone users. In just a year, the company claims that there are almost 25 million Jio Phone users in India. Seeing the growing popularity of the device in India, tech companies have started showing interest in bringing their apps to this untapped feature-phone-using audience. To this effect, Google and Facebook have now introduced support for YouTube and WhatsApp on all Jio phones. Both apps will become available to every Jio Phone user from August 15, expected to be via the Jio App Store.

This comes after Google introduced Google Assistant support earlier, and saw a 6-fold growth in usage in just 4 weeks. Facebook also made its app available on Jio Phone earlier in February. Now, WhatsApp and YouTube support have also been introduced on Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 as well. Reliance Jio Directors Akash and Isha Ambani demonstrated how WhatsApp and YouTube will work on the two phones with the help of voice command and text. Reliance Jio claims that both the apps will work in similar ways as they do on Android and iOS operating systems.

With the help of voice command, the apps open on the Jio Phone. For YouTube, asking for the "Sanju teaser" through voice command started playing the asked video on the screen. For WhatsApp, a user can type the message, and the recipient will receive a notification just how it does on Android and iOS devices. Akash Ambani also mentioned that Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 users will be able to send WhatsApp messages to both iOS and Android users as well. It is still unclear whether all features that are available for WhatsApp and YouTube users on Android and iOS will make it to Jio Phone or not.

In any case, the support for these two popular apps will be monumental for feature phone users, who couldn't use WhatsApp or Facebook so far on their devices. As mentioned, there are about 25 million Jio Phone users in India, and access to these social apps will be revolutionary for bringing about a digital change in the remotest villages of the country.

The company also launched the Jio Phone 2 at a price of Rs. 2,999, but existing Jio Phone users can get it exchanged for just Rs. 501. The new feature phone has a QWERTY keypad, a BlackBerry-like overall design, and a 2000mAh battery as well. Reliance also announced Jio GigaFiber, the company's FTTH home broadband solution. Jio's broadband services would be made available in 1,100 cities in the country, and registrations will begin on August 15 from the MyJio app and Jio.com. Lastly, Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio now has over 215 million active connections in just about 22 months of launch.