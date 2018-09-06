Since its launch, the budget-friendly Jio Phone 2 will be available for the third time in India today. The flash sale will be conducted on the company website, and it will begin at 12pm IST. The big highlights of the Jio Phone 2 are its QWERTY keyboard, dual SIM card support, and its large display screen. Just like the last two sales, this one is also expected to see many users trying to grab the device. We recommend prospective buyers to start checking the Jio.com website a few minutes before 12pm to have a shot at adding the Jio Phone 2 to the cart.

Jio Phone 2 is priced in India at Rs. 2,999. For this device, buyers can choose between three recharges for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153. Just like before, the third flash sale is also going to offer limited units. Those who get lucky enough to add the phone to their carts will get the device shipped home within 5 to 7 business days.

For those who can't get their hands on the Jio Phone 2, can opt for the Jio Phone, priced at Rs. 1,500, which is refundable. Feature phone users can also opt for an exchange offer, where they exchange their old feature phone with get the Jio Phone at Rs. 501. They will also have to purchase a Rs. 594 recharge, giving them 90GB of 4G data and unlimited calls as well as 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Coming to the specifications, the Jio Phone 2 runs on KaiOS, features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, sports 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The phone has a 2-megapixel rear and a VGA front camera. It packs a 2000mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is a dedicated button for voice commands that helps you activate Google Assistant while on the go.

Compared to the original model, the Jio Phone 2's design is one of the major differentiators between the two phones. The dedicated 4-way navigation keys offer a BlackBerry-style appearance. Even the display is larger and the form factor much wider.

