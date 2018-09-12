Jio Phone 2, the successor to the highly popular Jio Phone, is set to go on sale for the fourth time in India today. The feature phone will be available through flash sale at 12pm IST, and the sale will be conducted through the company's official website. Unlike last year's Jio Phone, the Jio Phone 2 sports a QWERTY keyboard and has dual-SIM support. The phone also includes a wide display panel and runs KaiOS that supports apps such as Facebook, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the most recently added WhatsApp. Customers buying the Jio Phone 2 can choose between three recharge options for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153.

Jio Phone 2 price in India

Jio Phone 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,999. The phone will be available for purchase through the flash sale via the Jio.com website. Customers purchasing the Jio Phone 2 can opt for recharges, including Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153. Notably, there will be limited units during the fourth flash sale. It is, therefore, recommended to visit the official website a few minutes before 12pm to secure your chance to add the Jio Phone 2 to your cart.

Jio Phone 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phone has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). On the back, there is a 2-megapixel camera sensor without any LED flash. The phone also has a VGA sensor at the front.

In terms of features that are making it a step ahead of other affordable feature phones, the Jio Phone 2 has 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is also a dedicated button to enable Google Assistant and start using your voice commands. The phone features a four-way navigation key that offers a BlackBerry-style appearance.

