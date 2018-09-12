NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Jio Phone 2 Fourth Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com: Price, Specifications, More

Jio Phone 2 Fourth Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com: Price, Specifications, More

, 12 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone 2 Fourth Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com: Price, Specifications, More

Jio Phone 2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,999 and sports a QWERTY keyboard

Highlights

  • Jio Phone 2 will be available for purchase through flash sale
  • Its sale will begin at 12pm IST
  • The phone runs KaiOS and supports apps such as Google Assistant

Jio Phone 2, the successor to the highly popular Jio Phone, is set to go on sale for the fourth time in India today. The feature phone will be available through flash sale at 12pm IST, and the sale will be conducted through the company's official website. Unlike last year's Jio Phone, the Jio Phone 2 sports a QWERTY keyboard and has dual-SIM support. The phone also includes a wide display panel and runs KaiOS that supports apps such as Facebook, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the most recently added WhatsApp. Customers buying the Jio Phone 2 can choose between three recharge options for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153.

Jio Phone 2 price in India

Jio Phone 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,999. The phone will be available for purchase through the flash sale via the Jio.com website. Customers purchasing the Jio Phone 2 can opt for recharges, including Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153. Notably, there will be limited units during the fourth flash sale. It is, therefore, recommended to visit the official website a few minutes before 12pm to secure your chance to add the Jio Phone 2 to your cart.

Jio Phone 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phone has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). On the back, there is a 2-megapixel camera sensor without any LED flash. The phone also has a VGA sensor at the front.

In terms of features that are making it a step ahead of other affordable feature phones, the Jio Phone 2 has 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is also a dedicated button to enable Google Assistant and start using your voice commands. The phone features a four-way navigation key that offers a BlackBerry-style appearance.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio
Airtel Unveils Rs. 289 Recharge With 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Idea, Jio
Twitter Expands Premium Video Content in Asia Pacific
Jio Phone 2 Fourth Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com: Price, Specifications, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update Brings New Sanhok Map, Anti-Cheating Measures
  2. Aadhaar Software Reportedly Hacked, UIDAI Responds
  3. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  6. Vivo V11 Pro Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Beats Galaxy S9+ in DxOMark Camera Rankings
  8. Blaupunkt Launches 8 New LED TVs in India With AI-Based Launcher
  9. Airtel Unveils Rs. 289 Recharge With 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Release Date Announced, Adds Sanhok Map
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.