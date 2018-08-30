Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com

The Jio Phone 2 goes on sale for only the second time in India today, with stocks still expected to be in limited supply. The Jio Phone 2 flash sale today comes after a gap of two weeks — the first sale was over in a matter of minutes, with many users getting a ‘Page under maintenance’ message after adding the handset to the cart. An encore is expected today as well, so prospective buyers should start checking the Jio.com website a few minutes before 12pm to have a shot at adding the phone to the cart. Jio Phone 2 will only be available to purchase via the official website and will be up for grabs at 12pm IST. It comes with two SIM card slots, one for a Jio SIM card, while any operator’s SIM can be used in the other slot.

Jio Phone 2 price in India

Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs. 2,999, but there are no refunds with the handset, as was the case with the original model. The handset will be shipped within 5-7 days of purchase. Buyers can choose between three Jio recharges for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153.

As for the specifications, Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, there is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The phone has a 2-megapixel rear and a VGA front camera. Also, it supports connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is a dedicated button for voice commands that helps you activate Google Assistant while on the go. Besides, the phone packs a 2000mAh battery.

Compared to the original model, the Jio Phone 2’s design is one of the major differentiators between the two phones. The dedicated 4-way navigation keys offer a BlackBerry-style appearance. Even the display is larger and the form factor much wider.