NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com

, 30 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com

Jio Phone 2 flash sale will be held only on Jio.com

Highlights

  • Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs. 2,999
  • Buyers will not get a refund on the handset
  • They can choose between three Jio recharges for the handset

The Jio Phone 2 goes on sale for only the second time in India today, with stocks still expected to be in limited supply. The Jio Phone 2 flash sale today comes after a gap of two weeks — the first sale was over in a matter of minutes, with many users getting a ‘Page under maintenance’ message after adding the handset to the cart. An encore is expected today as well, so prospective buyers should start checking the Jio.com website a few minutes before 12pm to have a shot at adding the phone to the cart. Jio Phone 2 will only be available to purchase via the official website and will be up for grabs at 12pm IST. It comes with two SIM card slots, one for a Jio SIM card, while any operator’s SIM can be used in the other slot.

Jio Phone 2 price in India

Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs. 2,999, but there are no refunds with the handset, as was the case with the original model. The handset will be shipped within 5-7 days of purchase. Buyers can choose between three Jio recharges for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153.

As for the specifications, Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, there is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The phone has a 2-megapixel rear and a VGA front camera. Also, it supports connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is a dedicated button for voice commands that helps you activate Google Assistant while on the go. Besides, the phone packs a 2000mAh battery.

Compared to the original model, the Jio Phone 2’s design is one of the major differentiators between the two phones. The dedicated 4-way navigation keys offer a BlackBerry-style appearance. Even the display is larger and the form factor much wider.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Phone 2, Jio, Reliance Jio
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Acer at IFA 2018: Acer Swift 5, Aspire Z 24 All-in-One PC, OJO 500 Mixed Reality Headset, and More
Realme 1 Base Model With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Discontinued in India
Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  2. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Which One's Best Suited to Your Needs?
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  5. Xiaomi Poco F1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. Xiaomi Poco F1 Review
  7. iPhone 2018 Shipments Predicted to Be Highest Since iPhone 6
  8. Google Maps Go to Get Turn-by-Turn Navigation, All-New Homescreen
  9. Bose Launches Amazon Alexa-Supported Smart Speaker and Soundbars
  10. Honor 8X Max Gets Listed Online Ahead of Launch Next Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.