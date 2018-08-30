Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale to Be Held Today at 12pm on Jio.com

Why Nvidia's GeForce RTX GPUs Aren't for Ready for Gamers Yet
The Jio Phone 2 goes on sale for only the second time in India today, with stocks still expected to be in limited supply. The Jio Phone 2 flash sale today comes after a gap of two weeks — the first sale was over in a matter of minutes, with many users getting a ‘Page under maintenance’ message after adding the handset to the cart. An encore is expected today as well, so prospective buyers should start checking the Jio.com website a few minutes before 12pm to have a shot at adding the phone to the cart. Jio Phone 2 will only be available to purchase via the official website and will be up for grabs at 12pm IST. It comes with two SIM card slots, one for a Jio SIM card, while any operator’s SIM can be used in the other slot.
Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs. 2,999, but there are no refunds with the handset, as was the case with the original model. The handset will be shipped within 5-7 days of purchase. Buyers can choose between three Jio recharges for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153.
As for the specifications, Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, there is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The phone has a 2-megapixel rear and a VGA front camera. Also, it supports connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. There is a dedicated button for voice commands that helps you activate Google Assistant while on the go. Besides, the phone packs a 2000mAh battery.
Compared to the original model, the Jio Phone 2’s design is one of the major differentiators between the two phones. The dedicated 4-way navigation keys offer a BlackBerry-style appearance. Even the display is larger and the form factor much wider.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement